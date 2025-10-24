Luxury Car Market To Reach USD 782 Billion By 2030 Amid Rising Electric And Premium Vehicle Adoption Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads the global luxury car market as SUVs dominate, battery-electric vehicles gain traction, and personalized mobility drives consumer demand.

Hyderabad, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, October 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the luxury car market is worth USD 567.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 782.49 billion by 2030, registering a 6.63% CAGR. The market is being fueled by growing wealth in Asia-Pacific, the rise of electric flagship models, and a stronger focus on eco-friendly, personalized vehicles. Premium brands are staying ahead through digital services, customization, and direct sales, while competition from Tesla and Chinese upmarket players is pushing faster electrification and smarter retail strategies.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific luxury car market leads the global landscape, supported by rising demand in China and India's expanding premium segment. However, its performance remains sensitive to financial fluctuations, prompting global brands to adapt their local strategies.

The Middle East continues to show strong momentum, fuelled by higher incomes and large-scale infrastructure projects. North America remains a steady contributor, while Europe faces regulatory challenges but sustains growth through loyal customers and a growing focus on high-end electric SUVs.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Rising Focus on ADAS and Vehicle Safety Standards

Carmakers are elevating driver-assistance and safety systems to meet rising consumer and regulatory expectations. Models like the Cadillac LYRIQ now feature hands-free highway driving and advanced braking systems, while new European standards mandate technologies such as intelligent speed control and automatic emergency braking, setting a higher baseline for vehicle safety across markets.

Accelerating Electrification Across Premium Vehicle Segments

Electric vehicles are emerging as the key focus for premium automakers, who now view them as symbols of performance and sophistication rather than just compliance tools. While brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW are expanding their electric lineups and charging networks, ultra-luxury manufacturers are taking a measured approach, refining drivetrains to maintain brand identity. The future of high-end mobility will depend on how well luxury makers blend electrification with their hallmark traits of craftsmanship, sound, and driving experience.

Growing Shift Toward Direct-to-Consumer and Online Retail

Luxury automakers are increasingly moving toward direct online sales, inspired by Tesla's seamless factory-to-customer approach. Brands are embracing digital platforms with transparent pricing, virtual showrooms, and personalized delivery experiences. This shift allows manufacturers to strengthen customer relationships, streamline operations, and adapt to changing retail expectations in the luxury car market.

Segmentation L andscape

By Vehicle Type

Hatchbacks

Sedans

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

Sports / Exotic

By Drive Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric

Battery Electric

By Vehicle Class

Entry-level Luxury

Mid-level Luxury

Ultra-luxury / Exotic

By Sales Channel

Authorized Dealership

Direct-to-Consumer / Online

Overview of Major Companies

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

BMW AG

Volkswagen Group

Toyota Motor Corporation (Lexus)

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC

Stellantis NV (Maserati, Alfa Romeo)

Tesla Inc.

Volvo Car Group

Hyundai Motor Group (Genesis)

Nissan Motor Co. (Infiniti)

Geely Holding (Lotus, Zeekr)

FAW Group (Hongqi)

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on Luxury Car Market , read details of Mordor Intelligence report at :

Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Luxury Car Rental Market :

Connected Car Devices Market:

Car Audio Market:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...