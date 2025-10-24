Julie Wolfe
- Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Dr. Julie Wolfe, MD is Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry. She is currently the Medical Director of both Student and Resident Mental Health and Faculty and Staff Mental Health which provides mental health support to the community on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Dr. Wolfe graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and completed her psychiatry residency at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
