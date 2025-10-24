Exp Realty Celebrates Record-Breaking Event, Unveiling Major Tech & Global Growth Initiatives

Over 4,500 attendees gathered to witness eXp's next generation of agent technology, including the launch of Mira, Sports & Entertainment, and the revolutionary AI Accelerator training.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet,” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today concluded eXpcon Miami, its most impactful and future-focused annual conference to date. The event brought over 4,500 attendees together, showcasing the brokerage's unmatched commitment to agent-led education and cutting-edge technology. The conference featured hundreds of eXp agent speakers, reinforcing eXp's collaborative, agent-centric model.

The energy of the three-day event was centered on empowering agents with tools to dominate the next era of real estate, highlighted by several major announcements from the main stage.

“eXpcon Miami was a massive celebration of our culture and our growth mindset,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“Seeing thousands of agents, leaders, and partners come together confirmed what we already know: eXp is where the most ambitious professionals come to build a legacy. We've not only delivered the most agent-centric training in the industry, but we've also laid the groundwork for a generational leap forward with our new technologies and programs.”

Defining the Future of the Agent

Throughout the conference, eXp Realty revealed several game-changing initiatives focused on providing eXp agents with competitive advantages in niche markets, technology, and global expansion:



MiraTM Launch: The unveiling of Mira, eXp Realty's new cutting-edge AI technology platform, designed to streamline agent operations and elevate client experience.

eXp Sports & Entertainment: The official launch of the eXp Sports & Entertainment division within eXp Luxury, defining the elite standard for serving high-profile and influential clients.

NeXt Agent AI Accelerator Series: The announcement of the FREE 8-week AI Accelerator Series by eXp University, providing practical automation blueprints from 11 top experts to help agents work smarter, not harder.

Global Expansion: Confirmation of new international markets: Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Romania, underscoring eXp's continued commitment to being the most global independent brokerage on the planet. eXpcon 2026: Exciting announcements regarding the locations for all eXpcon 2026 events, including Cape Town, South Africa, Vancouver, Canada, Paris, France and Salt Lake City, U.S.A., promising more world-class event experiences.



“The scale of eXpcon and the quality of the agent-to-agent education we saw on display is simply unmatched in the industry,” added Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer of eXp Realty.“When agents are empowered to teach each other, like the hundreds who took the stage, the entire ecosystem wins. We don't just talk about innovation; we empower our agents to lead it, giving them the tools and the training to be the most technologically advanced and globally connected professionals in the business.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the“Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated features, performance, adoption, and impact of Mira, the NeXt Agent AI Accelerator Series, and other technology or training initiatives; the expected growth or benefits of the eXp Sports & Entertainment division and Luxury platform; and the timing and potential impact of future international expansion or event locations. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions, technology development or adoption rates, the Company's ability to successfully expand into new international markets, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at