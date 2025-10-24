Coolie To Dude: 8 Tamil Films That Crossed ₹100 Crore In 2025 Check Full List Here

Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered two 100 crore grossing films in Tamil cinema this year. Let's see which other heroes have also raked in 100 crores; Check full list here of Tamil films that crossed ₹100 Crore in 2025 this year

In 2025, unexpected Tamil films became blockbusters. This year saw eight movies cross the 100 crore mark, with Pradeep Ranganathan and Ajith Kumar delivering two each.

Ajith gave Tamil cinema its first 100 crore film of 2025. His movie Vidaamuyarchi, released in February, grossed ₹137.5 crore. Despite its earnings, it was considered a flop.

The first massive hit of 2025 in Tamil cinema was Dragon. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film starred Pradeep opposite Anupama and Kayadu Lohar, grossing ₹151 crore.

Ajith's second release this year was Good Bad Ugly. After Vidaamuyarchi's failure, he scored a blockbuster. It grossed ₹243 crore, becoming the highest-grossing film of his career.

The fourth film to enter the 100 crore club this year was Kubera. Starring Dhanush, it flopped in Tamil Nadu but was a huge hit in Telugu, grossing ₹135.76 crore.

The fifth film to join the 100 crore club in 2025 was Thalaivan Thalaivii. Directed by Pandiraj, the film featured a large cast and its crew confirmed it grossed over 100 crores.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie is the film that grossed over 100 crores in a single day in 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it ultimately collected ₹537 crore worldwide.

Another film that joined the 100 crore club this year was Madharaasi. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the crew confirmed it grossed over 100 crores.

The latest film to join the 100 crore club is Dude. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, this Diwali release grossed 100 crores in just 6 days.