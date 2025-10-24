Scandium International Mining Announces Exercise Of Options By Chief Executive Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Following these transactions, the Evensen family owns in aggregate 78,932,092 shares (equal to approximately 22.2% of the outstanding shares) held individually and through Scandium Investments Ltd, 100% owned by members of the Evensen family.

