Scandium International Mining Announces Exercise Of Options By Chief Executive Officer And Chief Financial Officer


2025-10-24 08:06:48
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC Pink: SCYYF) (" Scandium International " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that both Peter Evensen, Chief Executive Officer, and R. Christian Evensen, Chief Financial Officer, have both exercised 400,000 options each at C$0.14.

Following these transactions, the Evensen family owns in aggregate 78,932,092 shares (equal to approximately 22.2% of the outstanding shares) held individually and through Scandium Investments Ltd, 100% owned by members of the Evensen family.

