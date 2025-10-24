Superq Quantum Heads To NVIDIA GTC In Washington DC Well-Positioned Amid U.S. Government's Quantum Signals

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) ("", "", or the "") announces participation ininfrom October 27-29, 2025. This year, the conference particularly focuses on quantum computing and will bring the who's who of big tech, investors and policymakers to the U.S. capital on the back of the Trump administration's recent actions favouring quantum technology. The Company believes that these market developments, when combined with its recent, newand the commercial launch of its SuperTM platform, place SuperQ squarely at the centre of a rapidly evolving quantum ecosystem.

Expansion into Quantum Hardware

Recent reports by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal indicate that the U.S. government is exploring equity stakes in quantum computing firms in exchange for federal funding. Although these reports are yet unconfirmed, thehad earlier announced up tofor

Meanwhile, SuperQ has successfully closed a multi-million dollar financing round within 7 days, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling accelerated execution of its roadmap driven by commercial demand. The Company's proprietary SuperTM platform is a gateway to the commercialisation of multiple quantum hardware types by dynamically orchestrating classical, HPC, and quantum processing workflows. Now, SuperQ is expanding into quantum sensing and computing hardware development alongside its existing software and platform business reinforcing its end-to-end hybrid quantum-classical offering. The company's CEO, Dr. Muhammad Khan, is currently in Waterloo to kickstart SuperQ's hardware development initiatives.

With Dr. Khan scheduled to attend NVIDIA GTC DC - where quantum computing is this year's big theme - SuperQ will engage with key industry, government and enterprise stakeholders to further advance its commercial agenda.

"The growing trend of government engagement in the quantum sector underscores that this technology is now moving from research into strategic infrastructure. SuperQ has built and positioned its SuperTM platform, which integrates quantum annealing, gate-based quantum, AI, and high-performance classical computing, exactly for this moment," said Dr. Khan. "Our upcoming participation at NVIDIA GTC DC allows us to demonstrate how SuperQ can serve as the bridge between emerging quantum hardware ecosystems and real-world commercial applications."

Commercial and Ecosystem Momentum

With government attention on quantum tech as a strategic frontier, SuperQ's hybrid-platform model enables enterprises and public-sector entities to adopt quantum-enabled workflows without being locked into a single hardware architecture.

Moreover, the new hardware development initiative expands SuperQ's addressable market beyond pure software into systems-level quantum solutions - aligning with how governments and large enterprises increasingly view quantum computing as infrastructure.

The SuperTM platform's "gateway" role means SuperQ can integrate multiple quantum-hardware types as they mature, offering customers a unified access layer. This advantage is especially compelling in an environment where governments may favour flexible platforms that support domestic hardware ecosystems.

SuperQ's presence at NVIDIA GTC DC ensures the Company will be at the forefront of discussions around quantum, GPU-accelerated HPC, and enterprise-scale AI workflows, providing visibility among decision-makers evaluating quantum adoption and investment.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship SuperTM platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.