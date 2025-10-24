Kaltura Launches First-Of-Its-Kind AI Accessibility Agent To Ensure Title II Compliance For Educational Institutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new AI-powered agent will support organizations and ensure their video content meets the new web content accessibility guidelines going into effect in early 2026.

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, announced the launch of its new Accessibility Agent, its latest AI-powered solution designed to assist universities and public institutions in meeting the standards of new and upcoming digital accessibility regulations.

The new Title II regulations coming into effect in the U.S., along with the European Accessibility Act, require organizations to ensure that all new content and all existing video content are fully accessible, with captioning and audio descriptions. For institutions that widely utilize video, from lecture capture to tutoring sessions to orientation sessions and more, their content libraries can easily contain tens or hundreds of thousands of videos. Assessing each video is a manual and time-consuming process, creating a tremendous challenge as the regulations go into effect in April 2026.

The new Kaltura Accessibility Agent automates this traditionally manual process. The AI Agent compliments Kaltura's existing Title II data summaries by reviewing the organization's video libraries and helping to ensure that all video content meets the new guidelines. This includes adding captioning and audio descriptions to new and existing video assets before they are published.

“For years, universities have been working to ensure that their video content meets accessibility standards, and the upcoming Title II regulations have shifted this to be a top priority,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura.“We worked with dozens of our partners and customers to create the Kaltura Accessibility Agent in a way that makes meeting the new standards facing educators everywhere a much less daunting task. By automating much of the work that needs to be done, we are allowing institutions to be confident in their compliance and to focus on effective teaching and learning while ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to succeed.”

Kaltura's Accessibility Agent provides benefits beyond meeting compliance. Many students use closed captions to maintain focus, and others use interactive transcripts to boost information retention. Educators have found that academic content with increased accessibility is more effective and has better engagement, retention, and discoverability.

“The need for accessibility goes beyond educational institutions that are now legally required to do so,” continued Eynav (Navi) Azaria.“Forward-thinking enterprises globally are making accessibility a priority for employees and customers, and are eager to find AI-powered solutions that will help in creating more inclusive organizations.”

At the upcoming EDUCAUSE annual conference in Nashville, October 27-30, Kaltura will be providing demonstrations of its new Accessibility Agent and the Kaltura Class Genie, its AI-powered agent that creates hyper-personalized learning experiences for students, showcasing their impact for students, educators, and administrators. Kaltura will also be hosting a Lunch and Learn session,“Solving Title II with AI: Accessibility and the Future of Video in Higher Education”, where attendees will learn practical strategies for meeting Title II compliance with AI-powered video and hear from campuses leading the way in accessibility innovation. Reserve your spot here!



