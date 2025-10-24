Aeluma Quantum Photonics Paper Accepted To SPIE Photonics West Conference January 17 22, 2026 In San Francisco, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Showcase Breakthrough Manufacturing Platform for Quantum Photonics and Host Booth at Premier Technical Conference and Exhibition

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced that a technical paper submitted with collaborators from Thorlabs was accepted to SPIE Photonics West, a conference that occurs January 17 – 22, 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The paper reports on Aeluma's scalable photonics platform for quantum computing and quantum networking applications. During this global photonics event, Aeluma will also host a booth at the Exhibition to showcase how its innovations are redefining sensing, communication, and AI infrastructure.

The technical paper titled,“Scalable integration of AlGaAs on 200 mm diameter Si for quantum photonic circuits,” will be presented by Dr. Garrett D. Cole, previously at Thorlabs and now at the Univ. of Arizona, on January 20, 2026 at 5:40 – 6:00 PM PST.

To further explore how Aeluma is transforming photonics, attendees are encouraged to visit Aeluma's experts at Booth 133 at the SPIE Photonics West Exhibition at the Moscone Center during January 20 – 22, 2026.

To meet with the Aeluma team at the event, attendees are encouraged to contact the company at ....

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

...

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Tony Rossi

(310) 622-8221

...