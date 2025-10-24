Profound Named To Redpoint Ventures' Inaugural AI64 List Of The Most Promising AI Companies Shaping The Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores Profound's leadership in AI visibility and content optimization among 64 private companies redefining the future of artificial intelligence









SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound, a leading AI visibility and content optimization platform that helps businesses manage their presence in AI-powered search, today announced its inclusion in Redpoint Ventures' inaugural AI64 list, recognizing the 64 most promising private companies shaping the application layer of artificial intelligence.

The AI64 distinction, curated by Redpoint Ventures in partnership with Orrick, Goldman Sachs, NYSE, and OpenAI, highlights companies demonstrating exceptional team strength, market opportunity, growth trajectory, and funding momentum in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Profound Leading the Shift to AI-Powered Discovery

Profound's selection to the AI64 list follows its continued growth after securing $35 million in Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital in August 2025. The platform now serves over 10,000 marketers from more than 1,000 organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies such as Ramp, US Bank, Indeed, MongoDB, DocuSign, and Chime.

With AI assistants transforming how consumers discover information - more than 60% of users now start product research with AI tools - Profound is emerging as the go-to solution for brands adapting to the era of AI-driven search.

“The AI64 represents companies that aren't just leveraging AI, but fundamentally reimagining entire industries,” said Charles Zhou, Head of Engineering at Profound.“Our platform empowers marketers to understand, influence, and measure their AI presence at scale - turning what was once an opaque black box into a controllable marketing channel.”

Building for the Age of AI Marketing

Profound's platform delivers three essential capabilities for marketing teams in the AI era:



Monitor: Real-time insights into how AI systems describe brands, powered by the industry's largest dataset of user interactions with AI assistants.

Create: Automated generation of AI-optimized content proven to increase AI-driven referrals by up to 700%. Orchestrate: Agentic workflows that enable marketers to design and launch AI-optimized campaigns in minutes.



About Profound

Profound is the AI visibility and content optimization platform helping brands understand, improve, and measure how they appear in AI-powered search results. Built by alumni of AMD, Microsoft, Datadog, Uber, Bridgewater, Google DeepMind, and OpenAI, Profound equips marketers to win in a future where AI agents, not blue links, drive discovery. The company has raised $58.5 million from leading investors including Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures, Saga VC, and South Park Commons.

Discover how leading brands are shaping their AI visibility with Profound at .

About Redpoint Ventures' AI64

The AI64 is Redpoint Ventures' inaugural list recognizing the 64 most promising private companies shaping the application layer of artificial intelligence. Selected based on team strength, market opportunity, growth, and funding momentum, the AI64 represents the vanguard of AI innovation across industries.

Learn more about the AI64 and the innovators redefining AI at .

