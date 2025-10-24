Msheireb Properties Wins Prestigious Double At 2025 Green Apple Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable developer, has been recognised with two international awards at the 2025 Green Apple Awards. The UK-based Green Organisation named the Qatari developer a winner for the 'Beautiful Buildings' award, specifically for the Msheireb Mosque, and the 'Environment Best Practice – Built Environment' award for its Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) development.

The Green Apple Awards, established in 1994, are a major global campaign that acknowledges and promotes the best environmental practices from companies, institutions, and communities all around the world. Achieving this landmark achievement marks a successful title defence for Msheireb Properties, which won the Green Apple Award for Beautiful Buildings in 2024 for its "Transforming Doha's Heritage Houses" project. This repeat recognition places the company among the few organisations globally to be honoured across consecutive years for different projects.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties, said:“We are privileged to receive recognition in two categories at the esteemed Green Apple Awards.

The Msheireb Mosque serves as a symbol of spiritual peace and architectural beauty, while Msheireb Downtown Doha validates that environmental responsibility and urban development can, and must, go hand-in-hand.”

“These accolades recognise Msheireb Properties alongside all those who believed in our mission to set a new global standard for sustainable and culturally sensitive urban regeneration. Winning in two categories this year underscores that our projects are both culturally and architecturally important but also exemplars of environmental best practice.”

Moreover, these awards distinguish Msheireb Downtown Doha as a notable international case study in sustainable city design. The project moves beyond being a collection of buildings to become a working model for future urban development that prioritises environmental stewardship alongside cultural heritage.

Selected from over 700 entries worldwide, Msheireb Properties will be honoured at a prestigious ceremony in the House of Lords, London, on 17 November.

The 'Beautiful Buildings' award for the Msheireb Mosque celebrates its architectural design, which thoughtfully combines traditional Qatari Islamic architecture with modern elements The mosque serves as a place of worship while also functioning as a community landmark and a serene oasis within the urban fabric of MDD. Notably, it is also recognised as the world's first standalone mosque to receive LEED Gold certification.

Meanwhile, the Environment Best Practice – Built Environment Award highlights the scale and innovation of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Regarded as the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project, MDD applies a wide range of smart city and green building strategies. It incorporates district cooling, greywater recycling, solar energy integration, shaded pedestrian networks, and traffic management systems designed to reduce emissions.

Rooted in the 'Seven Principles', Msheireb's architectural language emerged from a three-year collaboration between leading architects, academics, and urban planners. These principles establish a forward-looking framework for Qatar's architectural development, uniting the spirit and aesthetics of traditional Qatari design with sustainable practices and modern technology.

The Green Apple Awards are judged by an independent panel of environmental specialists, who review entries based on innovation, measurable outcomes, and transferability of best practice. Winners are showcased as examples to encourage further progress in the global environmental movement.