NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS And NTT Com Asia Launch“APN Interlink” Service In Hong Kong

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc. (formerly NTT Communications Corporation, hereafter“NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS”) and its Hong Kong subsidiary, NTT Com Asia, today announced the launch of the“APN InterLink” service in Hong Kong for financial institutions starting November 1, 2025, leveraging All-Photonic Network (APN)*1 technology in support of the IOWN®*2 initiative. Commercially deployed in Hong Kong, one of the leading Asia financial hubs, the new service leverages ultra-low latency photonics-based connectivity to address the evolving digital needs of the financial sector, especially for latency-sensitive trading, algorithmic trading*3, proximity market data access and real-time transaction.

Looking ahead, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS and NTT Com Asia plan to expand the deployment of IOWN® APN on the Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), which connects Tokyo and Hong Kong, to enable seamless collaboration between major financial centers.

1. Background

The financial industry is experiencing rapid digital transformation, driving the need for faster and more sophisticated transactions. Algorithmic trading and other latency-sensitive trading, such as High Frequency Trading (HFT), as well as real-time transaction, are on the rise, making ultra-low latency networks essential for financial institutions to maintain a competitive edge-where even milliseconds can impact trading outcomes. With APN InterLink, financial institutions can accelerate their digital transformation and strengthen their foundation for innovation, including collaborative development and AI-driven initiatives.

For mission-critical operations, robust disaster recovery systems are vital to ensure business continuity in the face of severe disruptions. By leveraging IOWN® APN, organizations can achieve efficient, seamless data transmission between geographically distributed sites, significantly enhancing the reliability and operational efficiency of large-scale disaster countermeasures.

2. Service Overview

APN InterLink offers the following connectivity solutions for the financial services industry:

3. Future Developments

To meet the growing demand for low-latency connectivity between Japan and Hong Kong, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS offers“docomo business APN Plus powered by IOWN®”*4 (hereafter“docomo business APN Plus”) in Japan, whereas NTT Com Asia offers“APN InterLink” in Hong Kong, enabling high-speed access in both markets.

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS and NTT Com Asia plan to further expand APN deployment on the ASE cable connecting Tokyo and Hong Kong, and establish IOWN® APN hubs throughout Asia. This initiative will facilitate seamless collaboration between major financial centers and accelerating digital transformation in the financial industry.

4. Endorsements

“NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS is providing the IOWN® APN service 'docomo business APN Plus' in Japan, which has been well received by many customers. We are actively working to connect 'APN InterLink', set for commercial deployment in Hong Kong, with Japan's 'docomo business APN Plus' to deliver the service globally. Through this initiative, we aim to further support our customers' mission-critical applications and business operations.”

- Hisashi Fujishima, Senior Executive Officer, Head of Platform Services Division, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS

“We are pleased to launch APN InterLink in Hong Kong, one of the world's leading financial hubs. Leveraging the latest IOWN® technology, we are committed to building next-generation infrastructure for the financial industry.”

- Daisuke Kuroda, CEO, NTT Com Asia Ltd.

5. Roles of Each Company

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS: Provides the APN service“docomo business APN Plus”, and manages sales operations in Japan.

NTT Com Asia: Provides the APN service“APN InterLink”, and manages sales operations in Hong Kong.

6. Pricing and Application

For pricing and application details, please contact the sales representatives at NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS or NTT Com Asia.

7. About IOWN APN

IOWN®, a groundbreaking initiative with the mission to revolutionizing network architecture and smart infrastructure, is led by NTT Group and IOWN Global Forum which comprises over 170 member organizations from 19 countries from leaders in telecommunications, cloud computing, semiconductors. At its core is the APN, which replaces conventional electronic transmission with optical communication and software integration.

This paradigm shift leverages high capacity, ultra low-latency and energy-efficient photonic-based connectivity to enable transformative capabilities across industries - fulfilling ESG commitments and empowering real-time data processing, intelligent automation, and sustainable digital transformation.