NIQ Publishes 2025 ESG Progress Report: Advancing Integrity, Innovation, And Impact

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Progress Report, covering its progress in 2024 and underscoring the company's commitment to responsible business, data integrity, and inclusive growth across its global operations.

“As a leading consumer intelligence company, our responsibility extends far beyond the industries we serve,” said Jim Peck, Executive Chairman and CEO of NIQ.“This year's ESG Progress Report demonstrates how we are embedding sustainable and inclusive principles into our business, driving value for our clients, investors, associates, and communities.”

Key progress areas from 2024



Strengthened ESG governance: NIQ formalized its internal ESG governance framework and initiated a Double Materiality Assessment, aligning with the latest global standards and regulations.

Advanced data integrity and security: The company advanced its use of AI and machine learning to ensure data quality, privacy, and cybersecurity, reinforcing trust with clients and partners.

Deepened our commitment to environmental responsibility: NIQ has finalized, and received third-party verification of, its first combined company carbon footprint following its merger with GfK.

Expanded culture and talent programs: NIQ expanded its global mentoring and leadership programs, increased internal mobility, and grew its Employee Resource Groups to over 3,400 members in 80+ countries. Increased community Impact: Through its third annual People & Planet Day, NIQ employees contributed over 81,000 volunteer hours and raised nearly $118,000 to support food equity, education, economic empowerment, and climate justice.

This report also marks the first year of integrated reporting following NIQ's combination with GfK, offering clients and stakeholders a more comprehensive view of the company's global ESG performance.

About NIQ's Environmental, Social and Governance Report

This 2025 ESG Report provides an overview of NIQ's environmental, social and governance strategy, approach and performance in 2024. Additionally, there are addenda aligned with two external reporting frameworks: the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Read the full 2025 ESG Progress Report.

About NIQ

NIQ delivers the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior, revealing new pathways to growth. With operations in over 90 countries and coverage of more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend, NIQ empowers brands and retailers with advanced analytics and state-of-the-art platforms.

