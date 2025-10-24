Lekhwiya, Qatar Volunteer Center Partner To Boost Search And Rescue Capabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar's Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Qatar Volunteer Center, under the Ministry of Culture, have signed an MoU to enhance volunteer cooperation and search and rescue training.

The agreement, signed under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, seeks to prepare volunteers to take part in missions carried out by the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group both domestically and abroad.

The signing ceremony was attended by Lekhwiya Deputy Commander H E Major General (Staff) Mohammed Misfer Al Shahwani and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture H E Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali.

Major Khalid Abdullah Al Hamidi, commander of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group, described the partnership as a strategic step to strengthen coordination between Lekhwiya and other state institutions in fields requiring high discipline and operational efficiency.

“The partnership will help train volunteers and equip them with vital skills to ensure they are ready to respond effectively in emergencies and rescue operations,” Major Al Hamidi said. He added that volunteerism is a cornerstone of building a resilient society capable of facing challenges collectively.

The MoU also highlights the role of volunteers in recent domestic and international rescue efforts, with trained volunteers playing a crucial role in relief and emergency responses.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Qatar Volunteer Center, Moeed bin Gibran Al Qahtani, welcomed the partnership as an important opportunity to empower Qatari youth and enhance their contributions to national development.

He noted that volunteer work in Qatar is evolving rapidly thanks to strong support from government institutions and collaboration across national agencies. The agreement marks a milestone in forging closer ties between security forces and civil society.

The MoU includes plans to launch specialised volunteer training in search and rescue, complementing existing programs in medical, media, protocol, and organisational volunteering.