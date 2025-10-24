B Futurist Enters Strategic Distribution Partnership With Daeng Gi Meo Ri

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- B Futurist, a global brand partner based in Rotterdam, has entered into an official distribution agreement with Daeng Gi Meo Ri, the Korean haircare company known for its use of traditional herbal formulations. The agreement supports B Futurist's continued expansion into the Korean personal care category, with a focus on established brands that have established presence in both domestic and export markets.

Daeng Gi Meo Ri was founded in South Korea in the late 1990s and is owned by Doori Cosmetics. The brand manufactures its products domestically and is known for incorporating ingredients such as ginseng, green tea, and other oriental herbs into its shampoos, treatments, and hair tonics. Its products are currently available through platforms such as Olive Young, Coupang, Amazon, and various Asian-market specialty retailers.

“Daeng Gi Meo Ri has a well-defined product system and a long-standing presence in the Korean market,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist.“We believe the brand has further opportunity for structured distribution across Europe, especially in markets where Korean personal care has established repeat demand.”

The product portfolio includes items such as the Vitalizing Shampoo, Yellow Blossom Anti-Hair Loss Treatment, and Ki Gold Premium Hair Pack, targeting scalp care, anti-hair loss, and herbal conditioning segments. The brand is particularly known for its ginseng-based formulations, and has received recognition in Korean consumer rankings and beauty retail reports.

Under the new agreement, B Futurist will serve as the official distributor for Daeng Gi Meo Ri in select European countries. The partnership includes import operations, compliance documentation, and wholesale onboarding for retailers operating in online, pharmacy, and multi-brand formats.

“We focus on brands with strong local foundations and clear product positioning,” said Ashmita Bose, Partnerships Manager at B Futurist.“Daeng Gi Meo Ri has demonstrated category leadership in Korean haircare, and we aim to replicate that performance through structured rollout in our markets.”

This agreement builds on B Futurist's strategy of expanding its Korean beauty brands portfolio through long-term distribution partnerships. The company currently supports brand operations across 30+ countries, with services covering warehousing, regulatory alignment, and cross-border B2B account management.

Retailers interested in onboarding Daeng Gi Meo Ri may contact B Futurist for wholesale inquiries.