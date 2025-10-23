Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Officially Deploys Autonomous Patrol Vehicle At Dubai Global Village



The company has partnered with Dubai Police for the program, marking a milestone in Dubai's strategy to integrate AI and robotics into public safety operations.

The vehicle, named DPR-02, was engineered and manufactured in the UAE by Micropolis Robotics, and features advanced AI capabilities for surveillance, recognition, and real-time anomaly detection. The official deployment was inaugurated on October 15, 2025, and demonstrated at GITEX 2025, and underscores Dubai's emphasis on homegrown innovation and smart policing technologies.

Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven security solutions, and Dubai Police have officially deployed an autonomous police patrol vehicle at Dubai Global Village, marking an important step in the Emirate's smart policing and artificial intelligence strategy. The collaboration was formally announced on October 14, 2025, and represents one of the first real-world implementations of fully autonomous policing technologies in the UAE ( ).

The new patrol, named DPR-02, will operate throughout Dubai's Global Village, one of the city's busiest cultural and entertainment destinations, providing continuous surveillance and live situational...

