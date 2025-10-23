Networknewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Networknewswire Editorial On AI And Robotics Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, today announced its inclusion in a NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) editorial titled“AI, Robotics Power Expansion and Uplisting Momentum Across Emerging Markets.” The piece highlights how small-cap companies are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to accelerate revenue growth, expand capabilities, and advance toward national exchange uplistings. Nightfood exemplifies this trend through its portfolio of revenue-generating hospitality assets integrated with AI-driven robotic technology, now generating annualized revenue exceeding $10 million and representing an estimated combined acquisition value of approximately $100 million.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

