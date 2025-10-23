Canada Invests To Support Research Excellence
Mélanie Joly, minister of industry and minister responsible for Canada economic development for Quebec regions, announced that the federal government is investing more than $690 million in science and research funding.
More than $482 million will be distributed through the Research Support Fund
Over $198 million will support 259 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs. This funding will allow exceptional researchers and their research teams in health, natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities disciplines to advance essential knowledge in areas such as artificial intelligence, Indigenous governance, mental health and work-life transitions, obesity and aging across populations, and ocean engineering, among others.As a Canada Research Chairs Program partner, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) is also committing nearly $11 million to support 43 research infrastructure projects at 27 institutions, through its John R. Evans Leaders Fund Finally, $300,000 will be distributed among the three recipients of the 2024 Robbins-Ollivier Award for Excellence in Equity
