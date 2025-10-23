Environment Minister, UN Coordinator Discuss Strengthening Environmental Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman met on Thursday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, to discuss ways to enhance existing and future cooperation in the fields of environmental protection and sustainable development. The meeting was attended by representatives of several UN agencies.During the meeting, Suleiman emphasized the importance of unifying national and international efforts to address the environmental and developmental challenges facing the Kingdom, in alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).He highlighted that the Ministry of Environment works in close partnership with UN agencies to implement projects and initiatives that mitigate the impacts of climate change, improve natural resource management, and strengthen the efficiency of environmental sectors.The minister noted that the ministry places strong focus on waste management, promoting green economy principles, protecting biodiversity, and engaging local communities in environmental initiatives. These efforts, he added, are part of the ministry's plan to activate and sustain international partnerships that support national priorities in the environmental field.For her part, Ritsema-Anderson affirmed that UN agencies are working in partnership with the Ministry of Environment across several key areas, including climate action, institutional capacity-building, community engagement, waste management, and the green economy. She reiterated the UN's commitment to supporting Jordan in achieving its environmental and developmental goals and strengthening its resilience to future environmental challenges.Maha Al-Ma'aytah, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Technical Affairs at the Ministry, presented an overview of the joint projects currently being implemented in cooperation with UN agencies. She also outlined future plans to enhance environmental infrastructure and expand green projects across various governorates of the Kingdom.At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination in line with national priorities under the Economic Modernization Vision, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development in Jordan.They expressed their shared commitment to expanding future partnership areas to further protect the environment and support the country's comprehensive development goals.