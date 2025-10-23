When Traditional Proof Fails: Certidox Restores Verifiable Control Over Every Document

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Certidox unveils an encrypted QR Seal that cannot be counterfeited, enabling organizations to retain verifiable control over their strategic documents. Amid the rising falsification of press releases, proxy statements, financial reports and emails, Certidox provides real-time proof of origin, integrity and validity, with revocation available at any moment. A concrete response to legal, cyber and reputational risks."The threat is real and may strike without warning - triggering business disruption, cyber escalation, legal exposure and lasting reputational damage. Unprepared companies, whatever their size, remain fully exposed to identity-based attacks. Certidox introduces an attack-proof, encrypted QR Seal that provides real-time proof of origin, integrity and status for every document that speaks in the company's name. From now on, leadership cannot ignore the existence of proven preventive mechanisms.

Chicago - October 23, 2025 - According to the International Bar Association in its June 3, 2025 report“The misinformation threat to corporates”, falsified announcements are now engineered to disrupt financial markets, damage corporate reputations and test board-level accountability. The World Economic Forum, in its July 14, 2025 article“What's the real cost of disinformation for corporations?”, estimates that identity-based disinformation - from fake disclosures to deepfake impersonations - generates nearly USD 78 billion annually in market losses, legal consequences and widespread distrust. In today's environment, a logo or familiar domain no longer protects corporate identity against falsification.

Certidox introduces an encrypted QR Seal that cannot be counterfeited or reused outside its certified context, providing a live verification layer beneath business-critical documents such as proxy statements, board resolutions, regulatory communications, financial statements, press releases, internal directives, purchase orders or emails.

With one scan, Certidox confirms:

. Who issued the document (verified corporate origin)

. Whether it remains valid (live status: active, suspended or revoked)

. That it has not been altered (content integrity)

Unlike conventional QR codes, Certidox is based on a patented system that guarantees confidentiality by never storing certified documents in clear form on its servers, and it can only be read through the Certidox mobile app or via an easily deployable server-side library.

Furthermore, any certified document - whether a press release, proxy or purchase order - remains under the issuer's full control and can be revoked at any time, transforming it into a defensible asset that can be verified, withdrawn or protected before triggering market disruption, legal exposure or cyber escalation.

Whether viewed through the lens of business continuity (CEO), cybersecurity defense (CISO), legal due diligence (General Counsel) or valuation protection (CFO or Investor Relations Officer), Certidox provides leadership with a unified layer of verifiable control over every outgoing document - placing the company in a position of security and strength against identity-based attacks .

Any company that secures its buildings knows it can be targeted. Its identity requires the same level of defense. Physical assets can be replaced. A credibility collapse can trigger lawsuits, investigations and long-term erosion of trust.

Certidox enables leadership to secure document integrity and act before falsification turns into legal or reputational damage.

