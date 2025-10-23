Property Finder Invests In Stake To Support Growth Of Mena's Real Estate Tech Ecosystem

Property Finder, the Mena region's largest property platform, has announced its investment in Stake, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth of innovative technology companies that are transforming the region's real estate sector.

Stake, one of the Middle East's fastest-growing digital real estate investment platforms, enables users to invest in fractional property ownership and private real estate funds starting from as little as AED 500. The company, which won the Proptech of the Year award at the 2024 Property Finder Awards, has quickly become a standout example of how technology can make property investment more accessible, transparent, and liquid. The investment demonstrates Property Finder's belief in Stake and its vision to reshape how the next generation engages with real estate as an asset class.

Recommended For You

“We've seen first-hand how Stake has grown from a promising start-up to a key leader in the region's tech ecosystem,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder & CEO at Property Finder.“As a company that shares our values of trust, transparency, and innovation, we're proud to support their continued growth through this investment.”

“We believe that the future of real estate in this region will be shaped by collaboration and innovation,” added Michael.“Investing in companies like Stake underscores our belief in the power of technology to expand opportunity and empower consumers across the property journey.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Property Finder as a shareholder and investor,” said Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake.“Having the region's leading property platform believe in our mission and invest in our growth is a huge endorsement of what we're building. Property Finder has always championed innovation and consumer empowerment in real estate, and this partnership creates a powerful alignment to accelerate the evolution of the ecosystem for investors, sellers and homeowners alike.'

This latest investment reflects Property Finder's broader ambition to nurture the Mena tech ecosystem by backing high-growth innovators that align with its vision of building a more transparent, efficient, and data-driven real estate market.

Property Finder continues to explore opportunities to invest in and collaborate with regional start-ups that will fundamentally redefine the way people live, search, and invest in property across the Middle East and North Africa.