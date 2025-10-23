Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi: 3 Restaurants Retain One-Star Full List Of Winners

2025-10-23 02:20:36
Three Abu Dhabi restaurants, Erth, Hakkasan and Talea by Antonio Guida, retained their one-star at the latest edition of the renowned Michelin Guide.

Announced at a dazzling ceremony held at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, eight new restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide 2026, taking the total number of recognised eateries to 56.

Three new restaurants were awarded the Bib Gourmand recognition, which is given to eateries which serve up quality cooking at reasonable prices. Bua Thai, Goldfish and 3 Fils were the new entries on the list. Seven others retained their position on the list.

The glossy event saw renowned chefs from across the world plate some of their best dishes for a guest list featuring some of the best food critics and industry insiders. Chef Ricardo Costa, who helms the 2-Michelin-starred The Yeatman in Portugal wowed guests with his jalapeno and green apple oysters and Wagyu, while Chef Lee Kok Hua who leads the charge at Hakkasan demonstrated why his restaurant has been a worthy contender of the Michelin star since the guide was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2023. He served a variety of items including Yuzu Crunch, Black Truffle and spicy seafood dumplings.

First launched in 2023, the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi has steadily increased the number of restaurants on the list from the inaugural 42 to 56 this year. For the first time, one restaurant lost its star in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, two restaurants- FZN by by Bjorn Frantzen and Trèsind Studio- bagged the prestigious 3-star recognition at the guide's Dubai edition.

Full list of winners

Three 1-star restaurants:

  • Erth

  • Hakkasan

  • Talea by Antonio Guida

    10 Bib Gourmand restaurants:

  • 3 Fils Abu Dhabi (New)

  • Bua Thai Café (New)

  • Goldfish (New)

  • Al Mrzb

  • Almayass

  • Beirut Sur Mer

  • Mika

  • Otoro

  • Ryba

  • Tazal

    43 Michelin-selected restaurants:

  • Antonia (new)

  • Cipriani Dolci (new)

  • Sand & Koal (new)

  • Novikov Abu Dhabi (new)

  • Pincode by Kunal Kapur (new)

  • Strawfire by Ross Shonhan (new)

  • Villa Mamas (new)

  • Taparelle (new)

  • Al Farah

  • Bord' Eau by Nicolas Isnard

  • Broadway

  • Butcher & Still

  • Byblos Sur Mer

  • Cafe Milano

  • Catch at St. Regis

  • Coya

  • Dai Pai Dong

  • Em Sherif Sea Café

  • Finz

  • Fouquet's

  • Grand Beirut

  • José by Pizarro

  • Kopitiam by Chandy's

  • La Petite Maison (LPM)

  • Li Beirut

  • Li Jiang

  • Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

  • Mate

  • Meylas

  • Mijana

  • Moksh

  • Namak

  • NIRI

  • Oak Room

  • Oii

  • Paradiso

  • Punjab Grill

  • Ray's Grill

  • 99 Sushi Bar

  • Tean

  • Terra

  • Villa Toscana

  • Zuma

