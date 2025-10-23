iDEAL Semiconductor Devices Inc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

iDEAL Semiconductor Achieves Automotive Qualification for SuperQ Technology, Launches iS20M028S1CQ MOSFET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Semiconductor today announced that its SuperQTM technology has achieved AEC-Q101 automotive qualification, marking a significant expansion into high-reliability markets.

iDEAL's first automotive-qualified product to enter mass production, the iS20M028S1CQ, is a 200 V MOSFET with 25 mΩ RDSon and a 175°C temperature rating.

SuperQ represents a groundbreaking advancement in silicon MOSFETs, delivering superior efficiency, reduced switching losses, and enhanced conduction while upholding silicon's inherent ruggedness and reliability. This qualification underscores SuperQ's robustness, enabling iDEAL to meet stringent automotive standards for applications such as electric vehicle powertrains, on-board chargers, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The iS20M028S1CQ builds on iDEAL's 200 V family, offering industry-leading performance in a PDFN 5x6 mm package. It provides exceptional resistance and efficiency, outperforming competitors by up to 1.7x, while ensuring compatibility with high-volume manufacturing.

"This is an important milestone that builds on the ruggedness and robustness of SuperQ, opening new markets for iDEAL," said Mark Granahan, CEO and Founder of iDEAL Semiconductor. "Automotive qualification validates our technology's potential to drive efficiency in electrified transportation and beyond, empowering customers with more sustainable, more reliable power solutions."

In addition to automotive, the device targets motor drives, battery protection, AI servers, and solar applications. For specifications and ordering information, visit .

About iDEAL Semiconductor

iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of next-generation silicon power devices.

The company was founded with the mission of pushing silicon beyond its perceived limits. Its patented SuperQ technology delivers breakthrough energy efficiency using conventional CMOS processes – without departing from the proven benefits of silicon.

The platform technology, applicable across a wide range of products, applications, and semiconductor materials, is purpose-built to mitigate power loss in every application and will provide greener energy usage for the next generation.

iDEAL is based in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and for further information, please visit .

