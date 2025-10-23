Corporations Embraced Workplace Giving In 2025: Strengthening Purpose-Driven Engagement

These examples show that corporate giving and employee engagement go hand in hand. Companies that prioritize workplace giving report higher retention rates, stronger morale, and a more purpose-driven culture.

Why Workplace Giving Matters for Nonprofits

For nonprofits and schools, workplace giving programs represent a major opportunity for consistent and sustainable funding. When corporations promote matching gift programs, volunteer grants, and payroll giving options, nonprofits receive steady support that fuels their missions year-round.

Despite this potential, many nonprofits still lack the tools to identify eligible donors and track available programs, leaving millions of corporate dollars unclaimed each year.

How Double the Donation Helps Nonprofits Capture More Corporate Giving

Double the Donation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the leading provider of workplace giving software that helps nonprofits and educational institutions connect with corporate philanthropy. Its platform automates key fundraising processes so organizations can:



Identify donors eligible for matching gifts, volunteer grants, and payroll giving programs.



Simplify the process of linking employee donations to their employer's corporate giving options.



Increase revenue through automatic matching gift identification and real-time employer data.

Strengthen donor relationships by making workplace giving easy and accessible.

With Double the Donation's new platform features, including Volunteer Grant and Payroll Giving Modules, nonprofits can take advantage of workplace giving opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

About Double the Donation

Double the Donation is the leading provider of matching gift and workplace giving automation software for nonprofits and educational institutions. The company's tools help organizations raise more by identifying and engaging supporters eligible for corporate giving programs.

To learn more, visit doublethedonation.