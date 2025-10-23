Rezolve.Ai Hosts Live Webinar On Agentic AI For Shared Services To Showcase How It Transforms Enterprise Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rezolve today announced a live webinar titled "Agentic AI for Shared Services: From Promise to Practice " on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

The 30-minute session will feature Joshua O'Brien, Head of Generative AI at Rezolve, who will demonstrate how autonomous AI agents embedded directly inside Microsoft Teams are transforming shared services support-eliminating ticket backlogs, automating manual workflows, and delivering voice-enabled assistance without replacing existing systems.

The Shared Services Breaking Point

Shared services teams face a stark reality: employee expectations have evolved faster than support infrastructure. Nobody waits patiently for password resets anymore, and nobody tolerates chasing approvals through five different systems. Yet most organizations remain trapped in reactive mode, with slow ticket queues, manual handoffs, and chatbots that can barely answer basic questions.

The cost of this gap is measurable: overwhelmed support teams, frustrated employees, and AI pilots that never escape the proof-of-concept phase.

"Traditional tools weren't built for today's workplace," said Joshua O'Brien, Head of Generative AI at Rezolve.“Employees expect instant, intelligent support-the kind that understands context, executes actions, and learns from every interaction. That's what Agentic AI delivers. This webinar cuts through the hype to show exactly how it works in practice."

From Pilot Purgatory to Production

This is not a theoretical discussion. O'Brien will walk through real scenarios shared services teams handle daily-password resets, policy lookups, multi-step approvals, and voice-enabled requests-showing how autonomous agents handle them end-to-end inside Microsoft Teams.

Attendees will learn the practical roadmap for deployment, including why many AI initiatives stall and how to overcome common implementation barriers.

The session addresses a critical challenge: organizations know they need better automation, but lack clarity on how to move from promise to measurable results.

Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder at Rezolve, explained the urgency:

"Enterprises are done with chatbots that only answer FAQs. They need autonomous agents that diagnose problems, execute transactions, and scale support without scaling headcount. The organizations moving fastest aren't waiting for perfect conditions-they're deploying Agentic AI now and seeing 40–60% faster resolution times. This webinar shows how to join them."

What Attendees Will Learn

-What Agentic AI really is-and how it's redefining IT and HR support

-Why shared services AI pilots often stall-and how to overcome it

-Real examples: password resets, policy lookups, approvals inside Teams

-Voice-enabled support demonstrated live

-The roadmap to deploy Agentic AI alongside your current systems

Who Should Attend

This session is designed for shared services leaders, CIOs, IT directors, HR operations executives, and digital workplace strategists who are exploring how autonomous AI can transform employee support without requiring infrastructure replacement.

Event Details

Webinar: Agentic AI for Shared Services: From Promise to Practice

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Duration: 30 minutes

Registration: Register for the event here.

About Rezolve

Rezolve's Agentic SideKick 3.0 transforms shared services by autonomously resolving 30–70% of IT and HR tickets directly inside Microsoft Teams and Slack. Unlike traditional chatbots, the platform proactively diagnoses issues, executes multi-step workflows, and integrates seamlessly into existing ITSM ecosystems-delivering faster resolutions, reduced costs, and always-on employee support without replacing your current infrastructure.

Visit to learn more or request a demo.