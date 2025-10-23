Instinct Science And Cornell University Hospital For Animals Modernize Veterinary Care With Instinct Treatment Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leading provider of clinical-grade software for veterinary hospitals, today announced that the Cornell University Hospital for Animals (CUHA) has officially gone live with Instinct Treatment Plan, a next-generation digital platform that brings structure, clarity, and automation to patient care workflows.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing the standard of care in veterinary medicine through technology that improves safety, efficiency, and transparency across hospital teams.

“Cornell's adoption of Instinct Treatment Plan reflects the shift we're seeing in leading veterinary institutions toward unified, intelligent systems that help teams deliver safer, more efficient care,” said Elliott Garber, VMD, VP Strategic Partnerships of Instinct Science.“We're honored to work with such a respected teaching hospital in shaping the future of clinical operations.”

Instinct Treatment Plan replaces clipboards, whiteboards, and disconnected software tools with one clean, connected system. The result: smoother workflows, automatic charge capture, and safer patient care.

Key Features of Instinct Treatment Plan



Real-time Task Flow: Hour-by-hour treatment sheets keep teams aligned on what's due, what's done, and what's falling behind.



Automatic Charge Capture: Charges post automatically at the point of care, increasing hospital revenue while decreasing the need for manual audits.



Safer Patient Care: Integrated with Plumb's Veterinary Drugs, dose calculators, and real-time safety alerts to help catch errors before they happen.

Access Anywhere: Cloud-based across devices keeps technicians, doctors, and students on the same page.



"We are pleased to incorporate Instinct into the daily operations at Cornell,” said Susan Ruland, interim director of the Cornell University Hospital for Animals.“Our hospital is committed to advancing patient care by adopting the most efficient and seamless systems in the field."

With this launch, Cornell joins a growing community of forward-thinking hospitals using Instinct's ecosystem, including Instinct EMR, Treatment Plan, and Standards, to streamline workflows, reduce errors, and enhance operational insight.

About the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine

The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine is recognized internationally as a leader in public health, biomedical research, animal medicine, and veterinary medical education. The college seeks to provide education and advanced training that prepare veterinarians and scientists to serve society in critical roles in clinical and diagnostic veterinary medicine, public health, scientific inquiry, and public policy. We strive to advance animal health through discovery-based research, the delivery of excellent clinical care, and continued vigilance against the spread of diseases. Additionally, clinical and diagnostic services provided by the college include the Cornell University Hospital for Animals (seven hospitals in Ithaca and Elmont, NY); Cornell University Veterinary Specialists (Stanford, CT); and the Animal Health Diagnostic Center (headquartered in Ithaca, with four regional labs across the State of New York).

About Instinct Science

Instinct is an animal health technology company dedicated to transforming veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed practice management software and essential clinical resources. Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct's offerings include the innovative PIMS, Instinct EMR, and trusted clinical tools Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician's Brief, which support veterinarians in making critical, informed patient care decisions.

Learn more at instinct.

