Power Quality Equipment Market Size To Grow $52.47 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.6%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

The growth of the market is mainly fueled by the increasing use of sensitive electronic equipment in industrial, commercial, and residential applications, which requires better power quality solutions to avoid disruptions, downtime, and equipment failure. The growing emphasis on grid modernization and integration of renewable energy is another major driver of demand for power quality equipment. Governments and utilities globally are investing in smart grid infrastructure, which calls for high-capacity voltage regulation, harmonic filtering, and power factor correction systems. Clean energy adoption and industrial efficiency enhancement policies further drive the market growth. Additionally, rapid urbanization, data center growth, and increasing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure have opened up new power quality equipment demand. The increasing use of automation, IoT-based monitoring systems, and AI-based predictive maintenance in power quality management improves system reliability and efficiency, lowering operational costs and energy losses.

Browse 281 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Power Quality Equipment Market by Equipment (UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Voltage Regulators, Power Conditioner Units, Synchronous Condenser, Power Quality Meters), Phase (Single, Three), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2030 "

Scope of the Report



Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 38.19 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 52.47 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.6%

Segments covered: Power Quality Equipment Market by equipment, phase, end user, and region. Region Highlight: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

ABB (Switzerland),

Siemens (Germany),

Schneider Electric (France),

Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US) among others...

Uninterruptable Power Supply, by equipment segment, is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market will lead the Power Quality Equipment Market through the forecast period, fueled by the growing dependency on uninterrupted and high-quality power in most sectors. UPS systems offer an important standby power source during power outages, voltage variations, and power disturbances, which ensures uninterrupted operations in critical industries like data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial facilities. The swift growth of cloud computing, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 has triggered a boom in data centers, which need to be equipped with strong power backup solutions to avoid data loss, equipment failure, and operational downtime. The growing use of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations also demands stable power supply solutions, further driving UPS demand. As governments and businesses invest in smart grids, renewable energy, and resilient infrastructure, UPS systems have a pivotal role in stabilizing power, regulating voltage, and reducing harmonics. Lithium-ion-based UPS systems are also finding favor due to their higher efficiency, extended life, and low maintenance when compared to the conventional lead-acid battery. In addition, businesses in areas with high power outages and grid instability, including areas of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, are increasingly using UPS solutions to protect their operations.

Three phase, by phase type, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Three-phase segment is anticipated to lead the Power Quality Equipment Market through the forecast period due to the growing need for efficient power distribution in industrial, commercial, and utility industries. Three-phase power systems have superior benefits over single-phase systems, such as better efficiency of power transmission, lower conductor material needs, and increased load-carrying ability, due to which they are the most sought-after solution for applications that need large-scale and continuous power supply. The fast-paced industrialization, especially in developing economies in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, is driving the need for three-phase power quality solutions to drive manufacturing facilities, data centers, transportation infrastructure, and big commercial complexes. Moreover, increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems like solar and wind power is driving the implementation of three-phase inverters, stabilizers, and power conditioners to deal with power variation and improve the stability of the grid. Governments across the globe are also putting money into grid modernization efforts, including installing sophisticated three-phase power distribution networks to enhance the efficiency and dependability of energy. Additionally, high-power equipment-based industries like oil & gas, mining, and heavy manufacturing need three-phase voltage regulators and UPS units for safeguarding equipment against power surges, harmonics, and voltage sags. The growing trend of automation and digitalization within industrial processes further strengthens the demand for stable and quality power, making the three-phase segment's supremacy in the Power Quality Equipment Market even stronger.

North America is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the biggest market for power quality equipment over the forecast period due to the strong industrial base of the region, the increasing use of renewable energy, and rising demand for power supply reliability across key sectors. The United States and Canada, among other regions, are experiencing massive investments in industrial automation and grid modernization that require the implementation of power quality solutions like UPS systems, voltage regulators, power conditioners, and harmonic filters. In addition, the increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) and installation of EV charging infrastructure throughout the region are contributing to the demand for sophisticated power quality solutions to regulate voltage variation and provide grid stability. Government policies, including the U.S. Canada's Net-Zero Emissions ambition and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), are also propelling the deployment of renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind into the grid, causing power conditioning and energy storage technology demand to be on the increase for mitigating the intermittency aspect. The dominance of the region in the Power Quality Equipment Market is anticipated to be maintained by the presence of dominant market players, as well as strict power reliability regulations for sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial buildings.

About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.