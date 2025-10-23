Food Aid At Risk As US Shutdown Deepens States Warn Millions Could Lose SNAP, WIC Benefits

MENAFN - Live Mint) US states this week began warning food aid recipients that their benefits may not be distributed in November if the federal government shutdown extends into a fourth week.

At least two dozen state websites have issued alerts highlighting the potential for an unprecedented gap in benefits for over 41 million people receiving aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and nearly 7 million enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

“This could be a historic disruption in federal food aid,” said Georgia Machell, CEO of the National WIC Association.

Hunger crisis looms

A prolonged interruption could worsen already rising hunger rates across the country. The Trump administration earlier this year cut funding for food banks and introduced stricter work requirements for SNAP - moves that anti-hunger advocates say have already strained safety nets.

Food banks and advocacy groups are now preparing for a surge in need.“We're telling families to brace for missed benefits,” one state anti-hunger coalition leader told Reuters.

States sound the alarm

Several states - including Minnesota, California, Pennsylvania, and Texas - have warned that November benefits won't be issued if the shutdown continues through next week.

“SNAP benefits for November won't be issued if the federal government shutdown continues past Oct. 27,” the Texas Health and Human Services Commission reportedly stated on its website.

Oregon's Human Services Department urged residents to plan ahead:“We encourage everyone who receives SNAP to familiarize themselves with the free food resources in their community and to make a plan for what they will do if they do not receive their food benefits in November on time.”

Limited federal communication

Typically, food benefits continue during brief shutdowns through contingency plans between the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and states. But this time, states say communication from the USDA has been unusually limited.

The USDA instructed states on October 10 not to send recipient data to electronic benefit transfer (EBT) processors - a necessary step for issuing the next month's benefits - but has not provided further guidance, according to Conduent, an EBT processor serving 37 states.

| Trump's pro-oil policy won't stop ships from switching to cleaner fuels USDA funds running low

The USDA currently has about $5 billion in contingency funds, enough to cover only part of one month of SNAP benefits, which cost about $8 billion per month, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The agency has not confirmed whether it plans to draw on those funds.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration redirected about $300 million in tariff revenue to fund October WIC benefits, but has not indicated whether it will repeat the move for November.

“Without additional funds, November could see a historic disruption to WIC services,” Machell warned.

Political blame game

The shutdown - now the second longest in US history - has fueled a partisan blame game. Democrats have withheld votes on a spending bill, arguing that it would otherwise cause health insurance costs to soar, while Republicans accuse them of political obstruction.

(With inputs from Reuters)

| Who is Michael Wolff? Author sues Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein threats