403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
01 Quantum Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:29 AM EST - 01 Quantum Inc.: Announced the economic utility and value exchange in preparation for the launch of the qLABS Token, the first quantum-resistant governance and ecosystem token designed to secure the next generation of Web3 infrastructure on the Hyperliquid blockchain. Built on 01 Quantum's Quantum Crytpo Wrapper (QCW) technology as unveiled in the Company's September 25, 2025 press release and incorporating 01 Quantum's IronCAPTM post-quantum cryptographic engine, the qLABS Token is at the core of the initiative to make the Hyperliquid ecosystem fully resistant to the threat of quantum computing. This is the next step in moving from technical readiness into economic utility and value exchange as now the instrument of participation and utility, the qLABS Token is defined. 01 Quantum Inc. shares V are trading down 10 cents at $0.85.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment