HONOR Launches The Unbreakable AI Smartphone HONOR X9d 5G Delivering Toughness, Power, And Innovation In One Sleek Package

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A smartphone built to outlast your adventures, blending rugged durability, unmatched battery life, and intelligent features for modern lifestyles.

Riyadh, KSA – Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today unveiled the HONOR X9d 5G, a smartphone that redefines durability, endurance, and user experience. Designed for explorers, professionals, and anyone who lives without limits, the HONOR X9d 5G combines breakthrough toughness, a massive battery, and bold innovation to empower every journey.

The Fall That Made History:

It's not every day a smartphone makes gravity flinch. The HONOR X9d did exactly that, earning a Guinness World Record for the Highest Smartphone Drop and surviving a fall from 6.133 meters[1] without a crack in sight. It wasn't a stunt; it was a statement. For an industry that long treated durability as the enemy of design, HONOR proved both can coexist beautifully. The drop was not about spectacle but purpose, showing that true innovation is not only about performance but about persistence.

Rugged by Design:

The HONOR X9d isn't armored, it's engineered. With a 6-layer drop-resistant structure and Ultra Bounce Anti-Drop Technology 3.0, it delivers 112% stronger protection than before[2], turning structure into philosophy. A shock-absorbing bracket reinforced back shell, and ultra-deep tempered glass work together like a symphony of defense, dispersing force instead of absorbing damage. Tested to withstand drops on challenging surfaces such as cobblestone, asphalt, tactile paving, and more than 10 types of stone ground, the X9d holds both the Premium Performance Certification and the SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification[3].

Certified for 2.5-meter drops, IP69K water resistance[4], and extreme dust endurance, it doesn't just withstand the elements, it welcomes them - a reminder that progress isn't only about power or speed, but about building something that endures, even when gravity calls.

Tougher Than Tough with A Display Built to Last:

The HONOR X9d 5G features a vibrant 6.79-inch Eye-Comfort OLED display[5] with a sharp 2,640 × 1,200 resolution and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate[6]. Reaching a stunning 6,000 nits[7] of HDR brightness, it remains brilliantly clear even under direct sunlight, perfect for life outdoors. With ultra-narrow 1.3mm bezels, it maximizes viewing space while keeping the design sleek and immersive. HONOR's eye-protection and dynamic dimming technologies reduce strain during long hours of viewing, whether streaming, gaming, or scrolling. Crafted with ultra-tough glass, the display resists scratches and impacts, offering confidence in every swipe.

Power for Days:

Equipped with an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery[8], the largest in its class, the HONOR X9d 5G delivers exceptional endurance, lasting up to two days of heavy use[9]. Designed for longevity, its self-developed anti-aging algorithm ensures six years of ultra durability[10], maintaining performance over time. Multi-point temperature monitoring safeguards efficiency across extreme conditions, from –30°C to 55°C[11], keeping the phone steady whether in desert heat or mountain chill.

When power runs low, Ultra Power Saving Mode keeps you connected, enabling up to 60 minutes of calls[12] at just 2% battery, while 66W HONOR SuperCharge[13] provides rapid recovery for all-day use. With 7.5W wired reverse charging, the X9d transforms into a compact power hub for your earbuds, smartwatches, and beyond.

Capture Every Moment with Clarity:

The HONOR X9d 5G redefines mid-range photography with a 108MP main camera featuring a 1/1.67-inch large sensor and advanced OIS + EIS stabilization for ultra-clear, steady shots. From vibrant night skylines to spontaneous street scenes and family moments, every frame is rendered with remarkable depth and precision. A 2MP depth sensor enhances portrait bokeh, while the 16MP front camera, seamlessly embedded in the display, delivers crisp selfies and lifelike video calls.

Beyond hardware, HONOR's AI Editor turns editing into creative storytelling. Integrated tools like AI Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Outpainting, AI Upscale, and AI Remove Reflection simplify enhancement, bringing studio-like control to every image. It's not just about capturing the moment, but crafting it - effortlessly, intelligently, and exactly as you envision it.

The Power of Intuitive AI:

The HONOR X9d isn't just aware of what you do, it understands how you live. Its AI Call Translation breaks language barriers instantly, letting conversations flow freely across cultures. AI Summary turns hours of meetings into moments of clarity, while AI Assistant and Magic Portal 2.0 bring order to digital chaos, connecting apps, tasks, and ideas with quiet intelligence. It's not just smart technology, its intuition made visible.

Smart Connectivity and Ecosystem:

Stay connected with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and NFC for seamless mobile payments. The X9d integrates with the HONOR ecosystem, syncing effortlessly with MagicBook laptops and Earbuds X6 for instant file sharing or audio handoff. MagicOS 9.0 also lets you control HONOR smart home devices, creating a unified experience.

Design and Availability:

Available in four striking colors[14] – Reddish Brown, Forest Green, Sunrise Gold, and Midnight Black – the HONOR X9d 5G blends style with substance. Pre-orders begin in KSA from 23 October through HONOR's official website.

12GB + 256GB: 1399 SAR

Official pricing:

Pre-order now at and get a free HONOR Band 9 (while supplies last). Join the conversation at #HONORX9d.

HONOR's Commitment:

“The HONOR X9d 5G reflects our vision to empower fearless living with technology that endures,” said Jerry Liao, General Manager of HONOR Saudi.“With unmatched durability, a game-changing battery, and intelligent features, it's a mid-range powerhouse built for those who push boundaries.”

About HONOR:

[2] Data from HONOR labs.

[3] This phone has obtained the Swiss SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification, complying with SGS's reliability technical specifications. As a precision electronic product, there is still a risk of damage if the phone falls. Please be careful to avoid drops or collisions.

[9] Data from HONOR labs.