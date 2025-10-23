Mimecast Unveils AI-Driven Human Risk Platform Innovations At Elevate 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bringing together AI, behavioral analytics, and automation to turn human risk into measurable resilience

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled breakthrough AI capabilities across its portfolio that provide comprehensive defense against AI-powered threats. This includes a newly introduced Mihra AI agent for investigations that has demonstrated improved threat response times up to 7x for users of Mimecast's Human Risk Command Center. These innovations were debuted at Mimecast Elevate25, the company's user conference.

Mimecast's just released 2025 Global Threat Intelligence Report found that human touchpoints are the fastest growing attack vector in part to AI. In fact, the report found phishing attacks account for 77% of all attacks now (up from 60% in 2024) due to attackers scaling their use of AI. Mimecast is redefining how organizations secure the human layer, providing protection by AI, from AI and for AI to measure, empower and protect against human risk.

Pioneering Solutions for Tomorrow

Today's announcements build upon the successful launch of Mimecast's Human Risk Command Center, the cornerstone of the company's revolutionary platform that leverages advanced AI, seamless automation, and intuitive user experiences to help address the evolving needs of modern businesses. By 2027, 50% of large enterprise CISOs will have adopted human-centric security design practices according to Gartner. This requires a focus on stronger visibility and threat detection; Mimecast is setting a new benchmark for efficiency and scalability to address this emerging need.

"Security teams are drowning in alerts while employees unknowingly create new vulnerabilities through shadow AI," said Ranjan Singh, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Mimecast. "Our Mimecast AI agents turn hours of investigation into minutes, while simultaneously blocking employees from pasting confidential data into unauthorized GenAI tools. We're the only platform addressing both sides of the AI risk equation.”

The Mimecast platform delivers three critical capabilities:

Protection By AI



Mimecast AI analyzes data from more than 18 billion security events per day across more than 42,000 customers to predict and help prevent attacks, customized for the behavior of each individual organization. Mimecast AI is engineered to deliver predictive threat prevention, automatic security controls, streamlined self-healing response and simplified and accelerated governance. Mimecast Mihra AI (Mimecast Intelligent Human Risk Agent): Delivering insights, automation and simplicity to all aspects of protection, compliance, administration, and reporting through multiple agentic use cases. This includes an Investigation Agent which has demonstrated improved threat response times up to 7x based on initial customer feedback and a Spotlight Agent which is built to provide insight into collaboration data through a familiar, intuitive interface improving time to context across large volumes of data.

Protection From AI

The platform is designed to provide enhanced protection from emerging threats by detecting and blocking AI-generated attacks that flawlessly replicate internal communication styles-threats capable of evading traditional security filters. It also helps safeguard against account compromise, takeover attempts, and sophisticated multi-vector attacks, providing comprehensive threat defense across both email and collaboration suites.



Protection For AI



Visibility into usage of Generative AI: Uncovering an enterprise's GenAI landscape to inform development of governance and acceptable use policies. Detection and prevention of Shadow AI: Real-time monitoring shows exactly which employees are using unauthorized AI platforms and what data they're sharing. The Mimecast platform ensures that organizational usage of generative AI is aligned with defined usage and governance policies while preventing attempted misuse of unsanctioned AI tools.

Competitive Advantage Through Integration

Unlike point solutions from email security vendors that focus solely on inbound threats, Mimecast's unified platform integrates email, collaboration, and GenAI monitoring and security into a single console. Key differentiators include:



Unified Search: Security and Compliance teams can investigate threats and compliance violations across Microsoft 365, Slack, and Google Workspace from one interface.

Behavioral Nudges: When an employee exhibits risky behaviors, like clicking a suspicious link, the platform automatically enrolls them in targeted training and temporarily restricts their access to sensitive data.

DMARC Authentication: A redesigned DMARC implementation experience enhances visibility into brand protection and accelerates implementation of preventative controls.

Risk Scorecards: Every employee receives a personalized risk score based on their behavior, with automated security controls that adapt in real-time. Unified Human Risk Management: Powered by Mimecast data and a growing list of third-party integrations, security professionals can now view exactly which employees are sharing sensitive data in GenAI applications and automatically adapt security controls to mitigate risky behavior.



Mimecast's integrated, AI-native platform enables organizations to strengthen their defenses, adapt at scale and build lasting resilience against the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

These innovations debuted live at Mimecast Elevate25 user conference and will be made available to customers throughout Q4 2025.

Learn more about Mimecast's announcements here.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk. Its AI-powered, API-enabled connected human risk platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform provides enhanced visibility and strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology safeguards critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

