Visory Health Partners With Albertsons Companies To Expand Access To Affordable Prescriptions Nationwide

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health, a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way veterans, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today announced a new collaboration with Albertsons® Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. This collaboration expands Visory Health's growing network of retail and pharmacy partners, which already includes Kroger, Food Lion and others.

As healthcare and living costs continue to rise, millions of Americans face challenges affording essential medications in addition to necessary expenses like groceries. More than 9 million Americans reported skipping their medication doses to save on costs, according to a 2023 CDC report. The new partnership between Visory Health and Albertsons Cos. aims to address this issue by making prescription medications more affordable and accessible.

“In addition to the rising costs of healthcare, millions of Americans face challenges accessing necessary medications due to factors like distance and affordability,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP of Growth at Visory Health.“By expanding into Albertsons Cos. pharmacies, we're helping more people access affordable prescriptions closer to home, bringing added convenience and value to customers.”

Albertsons Cos. pharmacies offer a wide range of services including vaccinations, health screenings and prescription management. Through this partnership, customers can present their Visory Health discount card at participating Albertsons Cos. pharmacy locations, including Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw's, Jewel-Osco and Amigos to save up to 80% off medications.

Customers can download the Visory Health app from the App Store or Google Play Store to access their digital discount card. A Visory card is also available for download on the“Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health's website.

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health's model puts customer's needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

