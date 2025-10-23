Tive Releases New Whitepaper On Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Visibility In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Visibility Technology Matures, Pharma Leaders are Expanding Usage to Strengthen Product Safety, Connect Operations & Cross-Functional Decision-Making

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced the release of a new whitepaper in partnership with ABI Research,“Beyond Visibility: Redefining the Future of Pharma Supply Chains.” The report finds that companies are navigating new regulatory demands, persistent cold chain vulnerabilities, and rising product complexity, but that many still lack the end-to-end visibility required to manage these challenges effectively. The result is a widening gap between industry growth and supply chain readiness, one that could lead to higher rates of product spoilage, regulatory penalties, and costly disruptions if left unaddressed.

“Pharmaceutical companies are under immense pressure to not only comply with regulations, but also to ensure product integrity across increasingly complex supply chains,” said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO of Tive.“This research validates what we hear from customers every day: visibility is no longer optional. It's the foundation of trust, compliance, and patient safety.”

Based on a survey of over 300 decision-makers across the global pharmaceutical sector, the research shows an industry at a crossroads. A growing market for biologics, gene therapies, and other temperature-sensitive products demands increasingly strict controls and traceability, and reducing cold chain failures is a widely-shared priority among respondents. Yet, leaders also reported persistent challenges around raw material receipt, inventory management, and finished product storage-exposing supply chain operators handing sensitive treatments to disproportionate risks.

The findings underscore the urgent need for IoT-enabled visibility tools, risk management platforms, and end-to-end data integration-critical to ensuring patient safety, protecting product integrity, and reducing costly disruptions. Key highlights from the data include:



Regulatory compliance remains the top priority. Good Distribution Practice (GDP) and evolving mandates, especially in Europe, were cited as the most pressing supply chain challenges.

Data quality remains a weak spot. Lack of real-time data, difficulties digitizing and sharing it across systems, and trust in received data were among the top challenges reported.

People are also a barrier. 53% cited senior management issues and 47% cited staff willingness as critical hurdles to adopting new technologies.

Technology roadmaps reflect growing maturity. Real-time visibility platforms (37%) and logistics partner services (32%) are the most heavily deployed today, with rising interest in NFC/RFID smart labels and serialization to move toward item-level visibility. IoT adoption accelerates. Nearly 60% of companies plan to expand IoT monitoring across more lanes and products in the next 18 months in an effort to reduce cold chain integrity failures.



To explore the full findings-and learn how leading pharmaceutical organizations are addressing compliance, cold chain, and data integration challenges-download the complete report today.

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

...