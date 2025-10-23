Notified Leads AI Search Discussion At PRSA ICON 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panel To Explore How Public Relations Teams Can Boost Visibility in the Answer Economy

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a global leader in PR and communications technology, will host a featured panel discussion,“How to Take Advantage of AI Search and Answer Engine Optimization,” at PRSA ICON 2025. This discussion will be held on on Tuesday, October 28, from 3:15–4:15pm ET at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

The session will examine how AI platforms analyze and surface content, and how PR professionals can ensure their press releases and earned media continue to influence brand visibility, credibility and discovery in the age of AI search.

Attendees will learn:



What answer engine optimization (AEO) is and how it differs from traditional SEO;

How earned media, press releases and social signals influence brand perception across AI platforms; and Practical steps to help brands become cited, trusted and discoverable in AI-generated responses.



Panelists include:



Erik Carlson - CEO, Notified

Zareen Fidlon - SVP, Integrated Marketing, PAN Communications

Tom Gavin - Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Pax8

Laura Macdonald - Chief Growth Officer, Hotwire Katie Creaser - Partner, ICR (moderator)



In addition to hosting the session, Notified is sponsoring the conference's opening reception and will meet with attendees to share practical strategies for strengthening visibility and credibility in the evolving Answer Economy.

A Capitol Kickoff Tailgate: Sponsored by Notified

Notified is also proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the ICON Opening Reception,“A Capitol Kickoff Tailgate,” an all-delegate networking event on Tuesday, October 28 at 7pm ET in the Washington Hilton's International Ballroom.

Meet Notified at ICON 2025

Visit Notified's booth (#320) to discover how GlobeNewswire press release distribution, an enhanced media contacts database and an exclusive partnership with Profound help make every story visible, credible and measurable in the Answer Economy.











About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contact



Caroline Smith - ...

