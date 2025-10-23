Core Nutritionals® And Unmatched® Announce UAE Expansion With Vivandi Distribution

Two of America's most respected sports nutrition brands,and, are set to make a strong impression at the, taking place fromat the. The showcase marks a major milestone for both brands as they expand their footprint across the Middle East in partnership with, their exclusive distribution partner in the UAE.

Founded in 2004 in Statesville, North Carolina, by natural bodybuilding championand professional figure competitorhas become a global leader in sports nutrition through integrity, transparency, and results-driven innovation. The company was among the first in the industry to eliminate proprietary blends, establishing a new benchmark for open-label formulations featuring clinically studied ingredients. Every Core Nutritionals® product is manufactured in the United States in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, ensuring safety, purity, and performance.

Joining them at the show is, co-founded by renowned fitness expert. Launched in 2024, Unmatched has quickly gained recognition for merging high-performance sports nutrition with longevity science-catering to athletes, high performers, and biohackers alike. Each product is naturally flavored, naturally sweetened, and formulated with premium branded ingredients, reflecting the brand's commitment to clean, clinically validated nutrition.

“The Dubai Muscle Show is the Middle East's most influential fitness platform, uniting elite athletes, brands, and enthusiasts,” said Doug Miller.“Dubai's growing fitness culture perfectly aligns with the values that Core Nutritionals and Unmatched represent-discipline, quality, and continuous improvement. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term investment in the region's wellness and performance market.”

A key highlight at the Vivandi Distribution stand will be the-an officially licensed collaboration withthat blends iconic branding with bold flavor innovation. The lineup includes, and, all available for sampling at the event. Attendees can also experience Core Nutritionals' signature flavor collaborations, including those developed under its exclusive licensing with, America's #1 cotton candy brand.

Adding to the excitement,, one of the UAE's leading Men's Physique athletes, will join the stand as a, offering visitors the chance to meet him, take photos, and gain insights into his training and nutrition philosophy.

Visitors can also explore therange-featuring naturally flavored, science-based products that showcase the brand's dedication to performance, recovery, and longevity.

Withdriving the regional expansion, bothandare set to strengthen their presence in the UAE, delivering premium, science-backed formulations that support athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the Middle East.