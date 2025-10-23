Economic Impact Catalyst Launches Catalyzer: A New Purpose-Built AI Platform For Small Business Program Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC), the leading provider of technology solutions for entrepreneurship-led economic development, today announced the launch of Catalyzer, its next-generation flagship AI platform.

Catalyzer represents a major leap forward in equipping economic developers, government agencies, and entrepreneurship support organizations with real-time data, collaboration tools, and automation to drive measurable impact in their communities.

For years, EIC has powered more than 200 entrepreneurial ecosystems that collectively support over 25,000 small businesses nationwide. Catalyzer builds on that success with enhanced features and a modern architecture that integrates program management, technical assistance tracking, and community data into one seamless AI platform.

Why did EIC build Catalyzer? Across the country, entrepreneurship support programs have struggled with scattered data, disconnected tools, and limited visibility into outcomes. This has made it difficult to tell their story of impact or retain funding. Catalyzer is designed to fix that.

Through conversations with ecosystem leaders, EIC uncovered a consistent theme: great programs were losing grants because they couldn't capture or communicate their results effectively. Catalyzer answers that problem with a unified system that centralizes data, automates reporting, and reveals real-time insights that demonstrate measurable outcomes.

EIC's research and collaborations helped shape Catalyzer's design and purpose. The result is a platform built around how program managers actually work.

Catalyzer unifies every aspect of tracking, reporting, and engagement into one powerful AI platform purpose-built for small business support organizations.

Our CRM for Entrepreneurs and Partners allows users to manage client records, participants, and partner organizations in one unified system. Catalyzer's CRM is directly connected to its dashboards, giving teams real-time visibility into every interaction and outcome. No exports, spreadsheets, or manual reporting required.

Dynamic Dashboards give real-time access into technical assistance sessions, referrals, milestones, and community impact. Customizable dashboards give leaders the visibility they need to measure success and demonstrate outcomes to funders.

Milestone Tracking gives users the ability to set, monitor, and report on KPIs like capital raised, business starts, and jobs created to demonstrate tangible outcomes.

Quick and Seamless Referrals route entrepreneurs to the right resource providers within your community. The referral system eliminates silos, strengthens collaboration, and ensures every entrepreneur finds the right support.

Counseling and Technical Assistance Tracking enables users to record and evaluate one-on-one sessions to measure program delivery and effectiveness.

Catalyzer enables organizations to move beyond fragmented spreadsheets and outdated CRMs toward a fully integrated system that connects outreach, impact tracking, and funding compliance all in one place.

“With the launch of Catalyzer, we're advancing the vision that inspired Economic Impact Catalyst from the start: to equip every organization supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, data, and insights they need to drive meaningful change,” said David Ponraj, Founder and CEO of Economic Impact Catalyst.

“For years, we've worked alongside economic developers, CDFIs, and small-business advocates solving real challenges in their communities. Catalyzer reflects everything we've learned. It's faster, smarter, and designed to make their work easier. Because when ecosystem builders have better data and better systems, small businesses everywhere have a better chance to grow and thrive.”

Catalyzer is now available in a free version designed to help organizations explore its powerful tools and start managing their small business support efforts right away.

Set up your own Catalyzer Hub, experience the integrated CRM and dashboards, and see how easily you can track entrepreneurs, sessions, and referrals, all without spreadsheets.

EIC is also developing a mobile app companion to Catalyzer that will connect entrepreneurs directly to trusted local resources. From funding and training programs to mentors and networks, this companion gives small business owners a digital gateway to opportunity.

About Economic Impact Catalyst:

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Florida, Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC) is a mission-driven technology company transforming how communities support entrepreneurs. Its flagship AI platforms, Startup Space and Catalyzer, equip economic development agencies, nonprofits, and government partners with digital tools to design, launch, and scale small business programs.

As a minority-owned small business, EIC delivers data-driven strategies, AI-powered impact reporting, and seamless program management solutions that simplify compliance and amplify outcomes. By uniting technology and purpose, EIC helps its partners unlock capital, accelerate innovation, and strengthen community vitality.

