Registration Opens for Qlik Connect 2026, the Enterprise Forum for Trusted AI at Scale
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE, October 23 2025 - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that registration is now open for Qlik Connect® 2026, taking place April 13–15, 2026 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.
The event is designed for industry leaders who are moving data integration, analytics, and AI experiments into production at scale, with the governance, interoperability, and speed required to deliver business outcomes. Attendees will get hands-on with Qlik’s latest data and analytics innovations, agentic and predictive technology, and the operating disciplines that make AI dependable in the enterprise.
Program highlights:
• Main stage: Candid keynotes on AI maturity, measurable impact, and the operating model for trusted AI
• Breakouts: Hear from partners, customers, and Qlik product owners on roadmap, market trends, AI advisory services, AI blueprint, and data products and readiness
• Hands-on labs: Build governed pipelines, optimize open lakehouse patterns, combine structured and unstructured data, deploy predictive models, and wire insights to action
• Governance and risk sessions: Frameworks for policy, model monitoring, evaluation, and audit readiness
• Skills and certification: Role-based paths across data engineering, analytics, and AI Specialist credentials
• Partner ecosystem: Industry solutions and accelerators that shorten time to value
“AI is moving from showcase to operating model. The leaders I meet are aligning capital, talent, and governance to scale what works, fast. They want open, interoperable systems that connect to their data, produce explainable action, and put action in the flow of work. Qlik Connect 2026 is built to help them accelerate that shift and measure the results,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik.
“Qlik Connect brought our team together with peers and experts, sparking new ideas and excitement as well as validating our direction,” said Gwen Stamp, Associate Director - Technology, Qlik CoE at Raymond James. “We left energized with fresh insights, inspiration from upcoming innovations, and stronger alignment to accelerate our data journey.”
Who should attend and what you will take back:
• C-suite (CEO, CFO, COO, CIO, CDO, CAIO): A pragmatic framework to fund, govern, and measure AI programs tied to P&L and risk
• Data and analytics leaders: Patterns to standardize trusted data products, accelerate time to insight, and embed analytics into workflows and decisions
• Governance, risk, and compliance leaders: Model and data oversight, documentation, evaluation, and audit-ready practices
• Architects and engineers: Reference designs for multi-cloud, open lakehouse, streaming CDC, lineage, and performance at scale
• Analysts and builders: Hands-on skills for analytics, AI, natural language, and automation tied to business processes
Registration and travel details:
• Early-bird pricing: Available for a limited time while capacity is allocated
• Group rates: Discounts for teams; details on the registration page
• Hotel block: Preferred rates at the Gaylord Palms, first come, first served
• Policies: Flexible transfer and cancellation windows posted on the site
• Action: Register now to secure early-bird rates and preferred lodging
Just ahead of this announcement, Qlik made Qlik Open Lakehouse generally available. The capability was first previewed at Qlik Connect 2025. It’s a concrete example of how innovations introduced at Connect move quickly into customers’ hands. At Qlik Connect 2026, attendees will hear more about Open Lakehouse and adjacent patterns, including Apache Iceberg optimization and interoperability with existing cloud data platforms.
Qlik Connect 2026 is a working forum for executives and builders to turn AI into operating advantage. The program centers on open, interoperable architectures, strong governance, and playbooks that make results repeatable at scale. Across keynotes, labs, and audit-ready sessions, the message is straightforward: keep experimenting, harden what performs, and deliver AI leaders can trust and measure. Register now for early bird pricing.
