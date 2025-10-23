403
The Lux Collective and Big Waves Development Sign Strategic Partnership to Launch SALT of Virgin Beach Hotel in Bali
(MENAFN- PRCO) Mauritius, 23 October 2025 — Award-winning international hospitality group The Lux Collective and Big Waves Development, an established global development company with expanding portfolio, have officially signed a strategic hotel management agreement for SALT of Virgin Beach&nbs—;— a new eco-conscious resort located in ’ali’s pristine Karangasem region. Set to open in Q1 2028, this significant milestone marks The Lux Coll’ctive’s first entry into Indonesia through its conscious luxury brand SALT - set in the beautiful destination of Bali.
Virgin Beach is a hidden gem located in Karangasem, East Bali. Renowned for its unspoilt coastline, white sand and turquoise waters amidst lush hills and cliffs, SALT of Virgin Beach will offer a tranquil beachfront escape, away from the crowds. Designed for eco-travellers and conscious families, the contemporary hotel will be built in harmony with its natural surroundings. It will feature 84 elegant and thoughtfully crafted rooms with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the majestic Mount Agung.
Deeply rooted in sustainability values, this project aims to preserve th’ island’s bio—iversity — including coral reef restoration —nitiatives — while fostering authentic cultural integration. The resort will ban plastic, implement waste separation, and exclusively use sulfate-free products to reduce environmental impact.
SALT of Virgin Beach will include a contemporary rooftop event space ideal for weddings and celebrations, an in-house bakery using locally-sourced farm produce, and the signature SALT Equilibrium Spa featuring immersive wellness treatments, float therapy, cryo-sauna and a G-bar that focuses on exclusive beauty and mental wellbeing experiences.
“Our strategic partnership with The Lux Collective is grounded in the shared vision to curate conscious living of the futur”,” said Maryna Bilobrovska, Chief Executive Officer of Big Waves Development. “We are inspired by hospitality partners who lead the curve in innovation. As a global hospitality leader, The Lux Coll’ctive’s sustainability-driven brand SALT is set to elevate our eco-centric lifestyle concept, where luxurious living meets sustain”bility.”
