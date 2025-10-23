Awqaf Abu Dhabi Explores Global Best Practices In Endowment Management During Australia Mission

Abu Dhabi, UAE; October 23, 2025: The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has successfully concluded a high-level mission to Australia, advancing its mandate to reshape endowment management through innovative, future-focused financial frameworks. The mission reflects Awqaf Abu Dhabi's commitment to building a resilient, transparent, and globally competitive endowment ecosystem that supports Abu Dhabi's sustainable development roadmap and insure future generations prosperity.

The visit forms part of the Authority's wider programme of international engagement designed to accelerate knowledge transfer, strengthen governance standards, and ensure that endowments evolve from a traditional charitable model into a cornerstone of sustainable economic and social development.

Australia's philanthropic landscape, valued at more than USD 319 billion in charitable assets and USD 33 billion in foundations, offered Awqaf Abu Dhabi access to mature governance models, catalytic financing mechanisms, and advanced approaches to impact-driven philanthropy.

The delegation met with over 15 leading institutions, including the NSW Trustee and Guardian, Paul Ramsay Foundation, Export Finance Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Minderoo Foundation, the State Trustees of Victoria, the Myer Foundation and Sidney Myer Fund, the Ian Potter Foundation, and the University of Melbourne Endowment.

Meetings also included Perpetual, Australia's leading trustee company with $240bn Assets Under Management (AUM), which oversees more than 1,000 charitable trusts and partners with family offices and foundations. Awqaf Abu Dhabi views Perpetual's model as a benchmark to follow in shaping its own world-class governance and endowment strategies.

Discussions with these organisations covered fiduciary models, trust structuring, and governance frameworks that ensure transparency and accountability, alongside strategies in outcomes-based philanthropy such as innovative grantmaking, systems-change approaches, and new models for mobilising capital in support of priority sectors.

The mission, led by His Excellency Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, also explored how institutions are advancing investment diversification, catalytic financing, and long-term endowment growth, while directing resources towards education, healthcare, social justice, environmental protection, and research in areas such as ocean conservation and cancer treatment.

H.E. Al Qassim said:“Our mission to Australia reflects Awqaf Abu Dhabi's strategic vision to move beyond the traditional boundaries of philanthropy and establish a robust, future-ready financial framework for endowments. By engaging with global leaders in governance and investment, we are equipping Abu Dhabi with the tools and partnerships to ensure that endowments remain powerful enablers of national progress and sustainable impact for generations to come.”

Awqaf Abu Dhabi also showcased its flagship trust funds during the mission, reinforcing its position as a global leader in values-based investment. These funds play a pivotal role in financing sustainable and socially impactful projects across vital sectors.

This mission further consolidates Abu Dhabi's role as a pioneer in rethinking philanthropy as a driver of inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and global cooperation, aligning with the UAE's ambition to create innovative models that deliver lasting value for humanity.

