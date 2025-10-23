Transom-Backed Gene Juarez Salons & Spas Appoints Lyndie Moore As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Juarez Salons & Spas, the Pacific Northwest's premier luxury beauty and wellness brand, today announced the appointment of Lyndie Moore as its new Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2025. Moore brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare, aesthetics, and wellness, including scaling multi-location, consumer-facing businesses backed by private equity.

Moore joins Gene Juarez as the company enters its next phase of growth, broadening service offerings and building upon its position as the Northwest's leading luxury beauty and wellness destination.

"Lyndie is a proven leader who has worked with high-growth organizations in the aesthetics and wellness space to drive effective solutions and sustained profitability," said Kevin Waddell, Operating Partner of Transom, the private equity firm backing Gene Juarez. "She has the diverse experience to evolve our strategy and imagine new ways to grow our core business while guiding the development of new revenue verticals. We are confident she will guide Gene Juarez into its next chapter of innovation and growth."

Moore most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & New Ventures at Sono Bello, the largest cosmetic surgery provider in the U.S. As one of the founding executives, she built Sono Bello's commercial engine from the ground up during her 14-year tenure, driving the company's explosive growth from concept to national category leader. Her expertise spans revenue optimization, new business development, digital transformation, and building scalable systems that drive sustainable growth across multi-location consumer health and wellness organizations.

"I'm honored to join Gene Juarez, a brand that has set the standard for luxury beauty and wellness in the Pacific Northwest for over 50 years," said Moore. "With more than 300,000 active guests, Gene Juarez stands apart as the Northwest's dominant luxury beauty and wellness destination. This is a pivotal time in our industry, and I am eager to collaborate with Gene Juarez's talented team to accelerate advancements and create new opportunities-diversifying our portfolio, growing our footprint, and elevating the guest experience."

Moore's appointment signals a focus on strategic growth, innovation, and operational excellence. Her immediate priorities include optimizing guest acquisition strategies, launching new offerings, and exploring opportunities that align with evolving consumer demand in beauty, wellness, and aesthetics.

About Gene Juarez Salon & Spa

Gene Juarez is a trusted leader in beauty and wellness, offering elevated salon and spa services that blend artistry with modern innovation. Established in 1971 by visionary stylist Gene Juarez, the brand began with a mission to redefine beauty experiences in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Gene Juarez is known for creativity, education, and excellence, which continues to inspire guests by tailoring every experience to the individual and setting the standard for beauty and wellness in the Northwest.

For more information, visit

About Transom Capital Group

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom's expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom's sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

JamieDeMarco for Gene Juarez

...

FGS Global for Transom

...