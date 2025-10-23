Liveadmins Introduces Hybrid Chat To Support Evolving Customer Service Needs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As organizations continue to adopt automation in customer service, LiveAdmins has launched its Hybrid Chat solution-an integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with human support-aimed at enhancing real-time customer engagement across multiple industries.

With over two decades of experience in live chat services, LiveAdmins has developed a solution that combines its AI chatbot, Pebble, with multilingual human agents. This approach enables businesses to address routine customer queries through automation, while escalating more complex or sensitive interactions to human representatives.

The Hybrid Chat model was developed in response to shifting customer preferences observed across multiple sectors. According to internal client data, while AI is effective for common inquiries, human interaction remains a critical component for customer satisfaction in more nuanced conversations.

“Our goal was to design a solution that enhances both efficiency and user experience,” said Rehan Wali, Chief Technology Officer at LiveAdmins.“Pebble integrates with leading LLMs and can be customized to reflect an organization's specific communication style, while providing a pathway to human support when needed.”

LiveAdmins supports global clients through its international chat centers, ensuring continuous chat service regardless of time zone. The company's client base spans sectors including automotive, real estate, education, and renewable energy.

“Hybrid Chat reflects our ongoing commitment to adapting alongside customer expectations and industry trends,” said Brian Smith, General Manager at LiveAdmins.“It's the result of long-term experience and evolving technological capabilities.”

As businesses navigate the intersection of AI and human interaction, LiveAdmins' Hybrid Chat represents one of several approaches aiming to balance scalability with more personalized support.