Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Liveadmins Introduces Hybrid Chat To Support Evolving Customer Service Needs


2025-10-23 06:01:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As organizations continue to adopt automation in customer service, LiveAdmins has launched its Hybrid Chat solution-an integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with human support-aimed at enhancing real-time customer engagement across multiple industries.

With over two decades of experience in live chat services, LiveAdmins has developed a solution that combines its AI chatbot, Pebble, with multilingual human agents. This approach enables businesses to address routine customer queries through automation, while escalating more complex or sensitive interactions to human representatives.

The Hybrid Chat model was developed in response to shifting customer preferences observed across multiple sectors. According to internal client data, while AI is effective for common inquiries, human interaction remains a critical component for customer satisfaction in more nuanced conversations.

“Our goal was to design a solution that enhances both efficiency and user experience,” said Rehan Wali, Chief Technology Officer at LiveAdmins.“Pebble integrates with leading LLMs and can be customized to reflect an organization's specific communication style, while providing a pathway to human support when needed.”

LiveAdmins supports global clients through its international chat centers, ensuring continuous chat service regardless of time zone. The company's client base spans sectors including automotive, real estate, education, and renewable energy.

“Hybrid Chat reflects our ongoing commitment to adapting alongside customer expectations and industry trends,” said Brian Smith, General Manager at LiveAdmins.“It's the result of long-term experience and evolving technological capabilities.”

As businesses navigate the intersection of AI and human interaction, LiveAdmins' Hybrid Chat represents one of several approaches aiming to balance scalability with more personalized support.

MENAFN23102025003118003196ID1110237074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search