Japan IT Week Autumn 2025: NIPA Expands South Korea's Presence In Japan's AI And Deep Tech Ecosystem

TOKYO, Oct 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA ) of South Korea announced its full-scale engagement in the Japanese market through participation in Japan IT Week Autumn 2025, taking place from October 22 to 24 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba. NIPA will lead Korea's largest-ever ICT delegation, featuring 50 companies across AI, SaaS, IoT, semiconductors, and XR sectors, further expanding bilateral cooperation in digital innovation between Korea and Japan.





The KOREA NIPA Pavilion, organized by NIPA, will showcase the technological excellence and creativity of Korea's K-Digital industry. The exhibition brings together six major sectors: AI (18 companies), SaaS (10), IoT (12), Semiconductors (4), and XR and others (6) - presenting cutting-edge digital capabilities in one integrated space. Key participants include Rebellions, MangoBoost, PolarisOffice, Digitalog Technologies, STC Lab, OpenSurvey, F1Security, WEVEN, and WINS Technet, all aiming to build partnerships within Japan's industrial ecosystem.

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., Japan IT Week is the country's largest IT exhibition, spanning 15 specialized fields including cloud, AI, security, and automation. The 2025 Autumn edition is expected to attract around 31,000 visitors and 700 exhibitors, providing Korean startups and scale-ups direct access to Japan's enterprise ecosystem.

On October 22, NIPA will host the Korea-Japan Digital Cooperation Seminar at the Hotel New Otani Makuhari, bringing together industry and public-sector representatives from both countries. The seminar will focus on sharing policy and industry insights to support mutual market entry and digital partnership expansion. It will serve as a starting point for long-term collaboration between Korea and Japan's ICT sectors.

"As Japan's digital transformation accelerates, the innovation capacity of Korean ICT and software companies is opening new opportunities for cooperation," said Park Yoon-kyu, President of NIPA. "Through specialized pavilions and IR events, NIPA will continue to support Korean companies in achieving sustainable business outcomes in Japan."

Through participation in Japan IT Week Autumn 2025, NIPA aims to establish a permanent presence in the Japanese market and foster structured partnerships across innovation, policy, and business, contributing to the next wave of digital growth in Asia driven by AI, semiconductors, and deep tech collaboration.

