Global Food Talks Concludes In Abu Dhabi Featuring Leading Experts From The UAE And Abroad Driving

Abu Dhabi 22 October 2025: The Global Food Talks at the second edition of Global Food Week have concluded, featuring over 22 keynote speeches, expert panel discussions, presentations, and fireside chats from 30 local and international experts across the food and beverage industry. These sessions shone a light on leading trends shaping the future of food, including food security, resilient food systems, innovation, technology, and global best practices.

Some of the key highlights over the two day talks included keynote addresses by Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, His Excellency Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Amri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, His Excellency Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Silal, and Dr. Ahmad Mukhtar, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations representative to the UAE.

In the opening keynote address, Dr. Ahmad Mukhtar, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations representative to the UAE, stated that the world stands today at a crossroads, as agriculture faces many challenges due to climate change, conflicts, fluctuating seasons, and supply chain disruptions. The UAE has proven that innovation can drive agricultural development even in desert lands, through the adoption of best agricultural practices and the building of effective international partnerships that contribute to achieving food security.

The panel Farming on the Frontlines: Implementing Climate-Smart Agriculture Now brought together leading experts who highlighted the crucial role of innovation and technology in boosting crop productivity and resource efficiency. They emphasized the need for changes in mindset, practices, and regulations to ensure farmers, especially smallholders, can access and benefit from advances like drought-resistant crops and controlled environment agriculture. The discussion also focused on addressing challenges such as water scarcity, limited arable land, and climate extremes, noting that technology is essential for improving resource management, reducing costs, and promoting equity in the agricultural sector.

Khamis Al Shamsi, Director of the Alternative National Service Programme at ADAFSA, delivered a detailed presentation on the program's history and achievements during a Fireside Chat, especially in food security and sustainability. The fireside chat centred on ADAFSA's experience in planning for food crises and explored strategies to strengthen food security system, with a particular focus on ADAFSA's pivotal role. The pair also discussed the ways in which the programme could be implemented and how food security is a human-focused issue that affects the global population.

Following the presentation, Shaikhah Mohamed Alabdouli moderated a fireside chat exploring ADAFSA's experience in crisis planning and strategies to strengthen food security systems. The discussion emphasized ADAFSA's pivotal role and considered the implementation of the programme, highlighting food security as a critical, human-focused global issue.

A dynamic panel, moderated by Dr Ahmad Muktar of the FAO, titled Power Plays-Venture Capital vs. Sovereign Funds in Agri-Food Investment brought together investment leaders including Dr Obaid Al Zaabi, Søren Nørrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, and Samer Muhammed Kirresh to debate funding strategies for transforming global food systems. The panel weighed the influence of sovereign wealth funds versus venture capital, discussed best practices in food innovation, and stressed the importance of biotechnology and long-term planning for sector resilience and food security.

In the Strengthening Livestock Health and Food Security through International Collaboration, expert examined how global collaboration among reference and collaborating centres is essential for advancing livestock health and ensuring food security. Camels were a key focus, with discussions on improving disease surveillance and the importance of cross-border partnerships. The panel also highlighted the role of vaccines in combating animal viruses in countries like Pakistan and Sudan, emphasizing that protecting livestock is crucial for resilient, secure food systems worldwide.

On Day two of Global Food Talks, Sami Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, provided a keynote presentation that emphasised the urgent need for stronger local and regional supply chains in the UAE's food and beverage sector. He credited the UAE's leadership and public-private partnerships for advancing industry resilience, highlighted the role of events like Global Food Week in uniting stakeholders, and noted that CEPA agreements have boosted exports and investment. Lootah also addressed challenges such as regulatory differences, concluding that collaboration and strong leadership are essential for the sector's continued growth and resilience.

Speaking in a Fireside Chat, Her Excellency Dr. Farah AlZarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standards and Regulations at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, explored how harmonised standards and advanced technologies are transforming the food and agriculture sectors. Additionally, she Her Excellency also emphasised the transformative impact of emerging technologies, including smart farming and artificial intelligence, on the local food sector.

During the Plate to Prosperity - The Food Sector's Role in Economic and National Security session, the panellists opened with a recognition that food has become a central pillar of national resilience, especially in the context of the UAE and the wider region. Jens Michel, CEO of Abu Dhabi Food Hub explored how smarter investment, improving the food value chain, innovative technologies, government action and better reporting are essential to making food systems more resilient in the face of mounting challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and desertification.

A special session, hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), featured Dr Ahmed Mukhtar, Director of FAO in the Middle East, who delivered a comprehensive regional overview of food security and nutrition. Dr Mukhtar began by presenting global and regional food security indicators, highlighting the rising costs of healthy food, and the impact of economic crises and conflicts on access to adequate nutrition. He addressed the financial challenges facing governments and international organisations in sustaining food supply chains, providing practical examples of funding and resource shortages.

The session emphasised the importance of innovative strategic solutions, the role of creative financing, and international partnerships in strengthening national and regional capabilities for securing healthy, sustainable food. Dr Mukhtar illustrated how collaboration between governments, the private sector, and international organisations can drive tangible improvements in supply chains and bolster long-term food security. He called upon national and international institutions to intensify support for innovative projects and to adopt flexible policies aimed at achieving comprehensive food security and effectively responding to emerging, integrated, and sustainable challenges.

A central theme was the region's high dependence on food imports and the need to balance import reliance with greater local production and regional exports. The discussion emphasised supporting young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs, who are seen as vital to future food system transformation. The panel underscored the importance of transparency, efficiency and sustainability.

By bringing together leaders, experts, and changemakers from around the world, Global Food Talks fostered meaningful dialogue and set the stage for actionable solutions. The conversations sparked here will undoubtedly continue, driving forward the shared mission of achieving global food security for generations to come.

