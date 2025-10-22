Synergy (NASDAQ: SNYR) Surges: Focusfactor® Expansion Kroger (NYSE: KR), Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) & Shoprite (OTC: SRHGF) More Stocks Inside

Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) climbed 13.86% to $2.88 in early trading on strong volume following news of an expanded retail rollout for its flagship FOCUSfactor® supplements and Focus + Energy functional beverages. The expansion brings new distribution through Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Wakefern's ShopRite Ltd. (OTC: SRHGF), and PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) -broadening the brand's footprint across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

In Canada, Fortinos, part of the Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) family, will add FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverages across select stores, while Pilot Flying J, a privately held Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B | TSX: BRK) company, expands the beverage lineup to 56 travel centers nationwide. These placements, combined with new regional partners such as Velocity and RL Jordan Oil, mark a major step forward in Synergy's 2026 retail growth strategy.

With new listings across multiple banners and rising consumer demand for brain-health products, clean energy drinks, and functional beverages, analysts expect Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) to see significant sales growth through 2026, positioning it among the top wellness and consumer health stocks to watch.

Active Stocks to Watch now: Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF ), Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNBX ), Krispy Kreme Inc (Nasdaq: DNUT ), reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE ), Rani Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RANI ) and Kartoon Studios, Inc. (Nasdaq: TOON ) all trading actively in early trading sessions.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.