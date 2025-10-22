Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing Of $6.9 Million Initial Public Offering For Its Client AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C (NASDAQ: AHMA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the“Offering”) of 1,725,000 class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0000001 per share (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”), including 225,000 Class A Ordinary Shares issued as a result of the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share for its client AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C (NASDAQ: AHMA)(the“Company”), a UAE-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider.

The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 21, 2025, under the ticker symbol“AHMA.” The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$6.9 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

Univest Securities, LLC and AC Sunshine Securities LLC acted as the joint bookrunners for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. securities counsel to the joint bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File Number: 333-284789), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at..., or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.5 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit:.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. LLC

As a UAE-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

