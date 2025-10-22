Till CFO Launches Financial Operations Suite For $10M$50M Businesses A 'Financial Exosuit' For Finance Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service augments in-house finance leadership with an embedded team, proven processes, and an AI-native tech stack to help mid-sized companies conquer the“awkward adolescence” of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Till CFO officially launched a new Financial Operations Suite designed for companies with $10 million to $50 million in revenue. Described as a"financial exosuit" for overburdened finance teams, the service combines embedded finance professionals, standardized processes, and a unified, AI-native technology stack to help mid-market businesses scale efficiently.









Key Components of the Financial Operations Suite include:



Embedded Expert Team: Every client gets a dedicated finance squad, consisting of a CFO partner, a controller, a financial analyst, and a finance systems engineer. By integrating with the existing team, Till's professionals lighten the load on internal leaders without displacing them.

Proven Processes & Playbooks: Till CFO brings proprietary playbooks, models, and best-practice processes refined through dozens of engagements. These standardized workflows cover everything from financial reporting and cash management to forecasting. Unified, AI-Native Tech Stack: This unified data architecture connects all key systems – ERP, CRM, billing and AR, banking, HRIS, expense management, and more – into one cohesive platform. The specially curated software suite enables automation of repetitive tasks and real-time visibility into financial data.



Solving the“Mid-Market Gap”

Companies in the $10M–$50M range often face an“awkward adolescence” in their finance function. CFOs and finance leaders spend more time firefighting operational issues than driving strategy. Tasks like reconciliations, reporting, and compliance overwhelm bandwidth, leaving little room for forward-looking leadership. Till bridges this gap by integrating people, process, and technology into a single, scalable solution.

Beyond Fractional and AI-Only Models

Fractional CFO services provide valuable advice but often lack the infrastructure to execute daily operations. AI tools, meanwhile, automate reports but can't replace human insight. Till CFO combines the best of both - embedding a full finance team backed by customized intelligent automation - so finance leaders can focus on growth instead of chaos.

“Our mission is to give mid-market companies the financial firepower of a much larger enterprise without the overhead,” said Bo Weathersbee, CEO and Co-Founder of Till CFO.



