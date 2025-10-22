Cearvol Brings Next-Gen AI Hearing Aids To EUHA 2025, Redefining Clarity And Control

Visit Hall 7– Booth 242 | October 22–24, 2025 | Nuremberg Exhibition Center

Nuremberg, Germany - October 22, 2025 - Cearvol is bringing its latest hearing innovations to EUHA 2025, putting a sharp focus on AI performance, advanced noise reduction, and intuitive touch control. At the center of the showcase is Wave, the brand's flagship model, supported by Wave Lite and Nano. The exhibition will also feature the company's innovative Aquarius Hearing Glasses and the compact ear-clip model Libert.







Among the highlights is the Cearvol Aquarius Hearing Glasses, designed to offer users the most convenient hearing device, ensuring a clear and comfortable experience. It features 18 hours of usage and integrates Cearvol AI 3.0, which excels in sound restoration, environmental noise reduction, echo control, and wind noise management. For rapid user adaptation, the device offers four scene presets (Indoor, Commute, Conversation, Restaurant) and four hearing levels (mild to severe). With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, it provides high-resolution music streaming and voice calling capabilities. We offer a maximum gain of 30/55dB to provide a personalized hearing experience.







At the core of Cearvol's lineup is Wave, a next-generation OTC hearing solution designed for clarity, comfort, and control. Powered by Cearvol AI 2.0, Wave performs deep noise spectrum analysis and adaptive voice enhancement to deliver crystal-clear sound in any environment. Directional microphones further sharpen speech, ensuring users stay focused even in noisy settings. Wave also features a touchscreen charging case that puts control right at users' fingertips. With a simple tap, they can adjust volume, switch modes, or manage calls-no tiny buttons or app-hunting required. Lightweight and built for all-day wear, Wave blends sleek styling, powerful noise reduction, and intuitive control, setting a new standard for modern hearing aids.

Wave Lite builds upon these innovations with a stylish, earbud-like design and seamless Bluetooth streaming, appealing to users who seek both clarity and connectivity in their daily lives. Nano, nearly invisible and straightforward to use, is designed to bring natural conversations back into everyday moments without the discomfort or stigma often associated with traditional hearing aids.

“Our vision is 'Technology Reshaping Confidence,'” said Ken, Founder of Cearvol.“Our mission is simple-to ensure people with hearing loss enjoy equality in health, technology, and accessibility. Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living is more than a slogan to us. We design hearing solutions that don't just restore sound. They help people regain confidence and live life on their own terms.”







Cearvol invites media representatives, distributors, and hearing care professionals to visit Hall 7 – Booth 242 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from October 22 to 24, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Cearvol's latest technologies-powered by AI, enhanced noise reduction, and intuitive touch control-are shaping the future of hearing health.

About Cearvol

Cearvol is a hearing health brand that blends smart technology with human-centered design. The company is committed to creating stylish, easy-to-use hearing solutions powered by AI. More than just improving hearing, their goal is to help users reconnect with the world and live more confidently-with clarity, comfort, and care.

