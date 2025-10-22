AI And Automation Upgrades Contribute To Retyn's Next Phase Of Real Estate Innovation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2025 5:34 am - Retyn today announced new upgrades to its Real Estate Growth Platform. This includes advanced AI-driven property recommendations, improved automated lead management and intelligent marketing automation.

Retyn has been successfully adapting to the needs of agents, brokers and developers in the real estate industry. The new suite of upgrades delivers personalized experience to clients and provides data-driven insights to improve operational efficiency.

Highlights of the update

Enhanced AI-powered property recommendations

The system elevates the property search experience for users. It provides hyper-personalized experiences and property suggestions based on user behavior, historical interactions and market trends.

Advanced automated lead management

Using AI and automation, the platform simplifies the lead lifecycle for sales and marketing teams. It tracks and analyzes leads from multiple channels like, social media, email campaigns and property listings in real time.

Intelligent marketing automation

The platform analyzes customer behavior to create personalized campaigns in real time. Agents can centralize client data and provide tailored outreach across multiple channels.

“With our extensive experience in improving real estate software, Retyn has kept up with changes in the industry,” said Dhanesh Haridas, CTO at Retyn.“We focus on creating solutions that can help agents and clients get smarter insights and enjoy a smoother experience.”

The Retyn Real Estate Growth Platform offers a comprehensive software solution for real estate professionals. The system aims to provide a 360-degree view of real estate operations by integrating essential operational features. Key features include advanced CRM, property listing management with MLS integration, commission tracking and customizable agent dashboards, all within a single platform.