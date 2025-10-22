403
Turkey, Kuwait boost bilateral ties amid presidential visit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent trip to Kuwait has reinforced the strategic partnership between the two nations, according to Türkiye’s ambassador to Kuwait.
Tuba Nur Sonmez stated that Erdogan’s visit, extended by an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, represents a strong commitment to elevate bilateral relations.
“This visit, carried out upon the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, has further strengthened the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between Türkiye and Kuwait,” Sonmez said.
The ambassador highlighted that discussions covered multiple aspects of cooperation, including politics, economy, defense, energy, and humanitarian efforts. “Particular emphasis was placed on taking concrete steps to increase trade volume, diversify investment projects, and deepen cooperation in the field of technology,” she added.
Sonmez also noted the signing of four agreements designed to provide a legal framework for collaboration across various sectors. She remarked on Erdogan’s gift of Türkiye’s domestically produced car, TOGG, to the Amir of Kuwait: “President Erdogan’s gift of Türkiye’s domestically produced car, TOGG, to the Amir of Kuwait was not merely a symbolic gesture; it also reflected Türkiye’s determination to share its progress in technology and innovation with friendly nations.”
The ambassador expressed hope that these strengthened ties would translate into increased trade and investment opportunities, pointing to the newly signed Investment Agreement as a key mechanism to attract further investment to Türkiye.
The talks also touched on regional issues and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a lasting ceasefire and ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.
