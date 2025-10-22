403
Dutch, Chinese Ministers Discuss Export Ban Targeting Nexperia Chips
(MENAFN) Dutch caretaker Economic Affairs Minister Micky Karremans engaged in critical discussions Tuesday with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to tackle the escalating crisis around chip manufacturer Nexperia, a Dutch broadcast foundation reported.
The high-stakes meeting followed Beijing’s recent imposition of an export ban on chips produced by Nexperia’s factories located in China.
In a post-meeting statement, Karremans confirmed the ministers “discussed possible solutions and agreed to remain in contact.”
No immediate breakthroughs were announced, and Beijing has yet to provide an official response to the talks.
This export restriction arrives shortly after Karremans invoked a rarely used 1952 law on September 30 to temporarily seize control of Nexperia. The legislation empowers the Dutch government to block or reverse corporate decisions threatening national or European manufacturing interests.
Karremans defended the move, citing fears that “crucial technological knowledge and capabilities” could be transferred out of Europe. The ministry revealed it acted following “serious signals” regarding the conduct of Nexperia’s director but did not disclose specifics.
Nexperia, based in Nijmegen, specializes in manufacturing fundamental chips critical to automotive and household electronics. The company was acquired in 2019 by China’s Wingtech Technology.
Zhang Xuezheng, Nexperia’s owner and chairman, was suspended by a court on October 1, a day after the Dutch government’s intervention.
According to a court ruling, Zhang placed a large order with another Chinese company he owns, allegedly to alleviate its financial difficulties, and attempted to dismiss several key executives. The judge ruled these actions were not in Nexperia’s best interest.
The situation is further complicated by impending US trade restrictions set to take effect at the end of November, unless an exemption is granted.
In recent months, the Netherlands has actively sought to limit Nexperia’s ties to Chinese control to mitigate the impact of these looming US measures.
