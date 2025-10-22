Qatar, US Send Open Letter To EU Heads Of State To Reconsider Sustainability Directive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the United States of America have sent an open letter to the Heads of State of European Union (EU) Member States expressing deep concern at the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and its unintended consequences for LNG export competitiveness and the availability of reliable, affordable energy for EU consumers.

The letter, signed by HE Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and HE the US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, stressed that the CSDDD, as it is worded today,“poses a significant risk to the affordability and reliability of critical energy supplies for households and businesses across Europe and an existential threat to the future growth, competitiveness, and resilience of the EU's industrial economy.”



Secretary Wright and Minister Al Kaabi noted that CSDDD provisions“pose significant challenges and seriously undermine the ability of the American, Qatari, and broader international energy community to maintain and expand their partnerships and operations within the EU.”

“It is our genuine belief, as allies and friends of the EU, that the CSDDD will cause considerable harm to the EU and its citizens, as it will lead to higher energy and other commodity prices, and have a chilling effect on investment and trade,” the letter added.

Minister Al Kaabi and Secretary Wright called on the EU and its Member States to act quickly to address these legitimate concerns, either by repealing the CSDDD in its entirety or removing its most economically damaging provisions.